Tuesday, September 28, 2021
Objections raised against UPND’s Mwaliteta decision to set up the party’s branches in Markets and Bus Stations

Golden Party of Zambia (GPZ) leader Jackson Silavwe has urged Zambia’s seventh President Hakainde Hichilema to find creative ways of empowering UPND members away from markets and bus stations and all public spaces.

In a statement today 27th September, 2021, Mr. Silavwe said the return of upnd supporters to the markets and bus stations is totally unacceptable.

The opposition leader has since called on all well-meaning Zambians to condemned the desire by UPND followers to return to the market places and bus stations.

Mr. Silavwe said no market or bus station has ever been built by a political party or cadres to warrant their presence in these public places.

He said public spaces are for every Zambians regardless of their political affiliation.

And Mr. Silavwe noted that it was not the duty of ordinary Zambians to reward the UPND members who contributed to their election victory.

“That responsibility squarely lay’s on the shoulders of President Hakainde and the UPND leadership. We strongly request the UPND to depoliticise the markets and bus station forthwith” Mr. Silavwe said

UPND Lusaka Province chairperson Obvious Mwaliteta is quoted by Zambia Daily Mail saying that UPND will set up branches everywhere, including markets, because there is nothing wrong in doing so, saying it is only fair for people who worked hard to see the party in Government to benefit from available empowerment initiatives.

Mr Mwaliteta, however, said that the party’s cadres who will run the branches will not take responsibility of collecting revenue in markets but to maintain order.

