9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, September 28, 2021
type here...
Sports
Updated:

Shepolopolo Starts Countdown to 2021 COSAFA Womens Cup Opener

By sports
53 views
0
Sports Shepolopolo Starts Countdown to 2021 COSAFA Womens Cup Opener
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Shepolopolo have settled down in South Africa ahead of their 2021 COSAFA Women’s Championship opener against Eswatini on Thursday.

The Zambia Women National Team on Tuesday held their first training session since arriving in the seaport city of Gqeberha a day earlier.

Coach Bruce Mwape’s team had a recovery session at Oval stadium before holding another session at Gelvandale stadium.

Mwape has carried a 20-member squad of local stars led by skipper Grace Chanda of Red Arrows.

Zambia will face Namibia on 3 October at Madibaz in their second Group C match before facing Uganda in their final group match on 5 October at the Nelson Mandela Bay stadium.

Previous articleChambeshi Not Feeling The Pressure As Chipolopolo Resume Road To Qatar

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Sportssports - 0

Shepolopolo Starts Countdown to 2021 COSAFA Womens Cup Opener

Shepolopolo have settled down in South Africa ahead of their 2021 COSAFA Women’s Championship opener against Eswatini on Thursday. The...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Chambeshi Not Feeling The Pressure As Chipolopolo Resume Road To Qatar

Sports sports - 0
Beston Chambeshi insists he is not feeling the pressure as Chipolopolo resume their 2022 Qatar FIFA World Cup Group B qualifiers this October. Zambia entered...
Read more

Power Dynamos Battle to End Four-Game Losing League Start

Sports sports - 0
Power Dynamos four -match losing start to the 2021/2022 FAZ Super League season is in the spotlight again on Wednesday when they visit former...
Read more

WEEKEND SCORECARD: Chambeshi Praises 10-Man Nkana For Warriors Win

Sports sports - 0
Coach Beston Chambeshi is impressed with 10-man Nkana following a resilient display in Sunday's 1-0 away victory over Kabwe Warriors in Kabwe. Sunday’s result saw...
Read more

Shepolopolo in South Africa For 2021 COSAFA Womens Cup

Sports sports - 0
Shepolopolo coach Bruce Mwape has named his final 20-member squad of local players who left on Monday for the 2021 COSAFA Women’s Championship. The regional...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.