Shepolopolo have settled down in South Africa ahead of their 2021 COSAFA Women’s Championship opener against Eswatini on Thursday.

The Zambia Women National Team on Tuesday held their first training session since arriving in the seaport city of Gqeberha a day earlier.

Coach Bruce Mwape’s team had a recovery session at Oval stadium before holding another session at Gelvandale stadium.

Mwape has carried a 20-member squad of local stars led by skipper Grace Chanda of Red Arrows.

Zambia will face Namibia on 3 October at Madibaz in their second Group C match before facing Uganda in their final group match on 5 October at the Nelson Mandela Bay stadium.