Economy
UPND administration is determined to bring down the cost of construction in Zambia-Milupi

By Chief Editor
Infrastructure, Housing and Urban Development Minister Charles Milupi says the UPND administration is determined to bring down the cost of construction in the country.

Mr. Milupi says his Ministry working with professional bodies such as the Engineering Institution of Zambia (EIZ) will not rest until the cost of construction is reduced.

He says the current cost of construction is extremely high and that the country is servicing a huge debt partly because of the inflated cost of construction of public infrastructure projects like roads.

Mr. Milupi was speaking at his office when he met a delegation from the EIZ which was led by its Vice President Policy Public Relations and National Development Charity Chola.

And Ms. Chola said the EIZ stands ready to work with Government in ensuring that there is a professional touch to all infrastructure projects.

She added that the EIZ is coming up with a charge rate for Engineers to ensure there are uniform rates among them.

Ms. Chola also urged the Minister to help the EIZ by ensuring all Engineers in the civil service are registered with it and that their membership is compliant.

