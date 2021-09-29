9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, September 29, 2021
type here...
General News
Updated:

Zambia should never embrace gay rights-Given Lubinda

By Chief Editor
53 views
3
General News Zambia should never embrace gay rights-Given Lubinda
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Opposition Patriotic Front Vice president Hon Given Lubinda says Zambia should never embrace gay rights.

Speaking when he featured on Lusaka Music Radio today, Hon Lubinda said Zambia is a Christian nation and that the mentioned rights have no space in the country.

The opposition party Vice president said Zambians need to ask themselves if they will embrace the mentioned rights.

“I pray to God that no one interferes with the values of Zambians…..We are a Christian Nation and we cannot have such rights,” he said.

Commenting on the issue of the party convention, Hon Lubinda said the party will go to the convention as soon as members are ready. He added that members need to regroup and make ensure that people are ready.

The party vice president stressed that the sooner PF goes to the convention the better.

Meanwhile, Hon Lubinda reiterated that President Hichilema is shocked that he won the August 12 general elections that is why he does not have Permanent Secretaries.
He said the Head of State would have had his team ready way before being declared President if he was ready.

Hon Lubinda urged members of the party to stop finger-pointing and ensure that there is concerted effort in rebuilding it. He is optimistic that PF will bounce back into power.

And Hon Lubinda clarified that party president Edgar Lungu can never abandon PF. He said the president wants to leave a united party.

“ECL has the interest of the party at heart. This is a party that he helped build, he can’t just abandon it like he is frustrated. He wants to ensure a smooth transitioning. He wants to ensure that he leaves a united PF. There are a few people who may be causing confusion but the majority want to see the party emerge stronger.”

Previous articleZambia Railways Limited is a strategic institution that cannot be allowed to die-Tayali

3 COMMENTS

  2. Hey Given, I sincerely hope that your son will get homosexual tendencies, and that your daughter is a true lesbian! Only the totally incompetent and corrupt PF now comes up with the issue, after they lost the election big time! After you f4cked up the economy, and increased food prices ten fold, you can’t think of anything else….. Very sad

    1

  3. Of what economic value is this issue to anyone in Zambia? Who wakes up in the morning and gets ready to hustle so this issues is sorted out? Absolutely nobody besides the recycled politicians that have not learned a lessen that divide and rule tactics and peddling wedge issues will not win elections in Zambia today. But what can you expect from the PF? Given a chance to retake the same exam they go circle the same wrong answers that caused them to flank the exam in first place….if there are any youth in the PF, take a hold of your party. These tired idealess antique snake oil salesmen will take you nowhere.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 3

Zambia should never embrace gay rights-Given Lubinda

Opposition Patriotic Front Vice president Hon Given Lubinda says Zambia should never embrace gay rights. Speaking when he featured on...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Lusambo instructs his lawyers to deal with the Woman accusing him of being the father of her four children

General News Chief Editor - 24
A LUSAKA woman who has accused Kabushi member of Parliament Bowman Lusambo of fathering three children with her with a fourth one on the...
Read more

Mwaliteta’s sentiments goes against President Hichilema’s stance on cadrelism

General News Chief Editor - 12
Kantanshi member of parliament Hon. Dr. Anthony Mumba says UPND Lusaka province chairman Obvious Mwaliteta must apologize to President Hakainde Hichilema for insisting that...
Read more

Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair arrives in Zambia

General News Chief Editor - 40
Former British Prime Minister, Tony Blair has arrived in the country. Mr Blair arrived at about 18:30 hours at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport, aboard...
Read more

Zamtel’s new retain model won’t cause job losses-Kabwe

General News Chief Editor - 4
Zamtel has clarified that the new retail model the company is implementing will not cause any job losses. Zamtel Corporate Communications Manager Changwe Kabwe said...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.