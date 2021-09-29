Opposition Patriotic Front Vice president Hon Given Lubinda says Zambia should never embrace gay rights.

Speaking when he featured on Lusaka Music Radio today, Hon Lubinda said Zambia is a Christian nation and that the mentioned rights have no space in the country.

The opposition party Vice president said Zambians need to ask themselves if they will embrace the mentioned rights.

“I pray to God that no one interferes with the values of Zambians…..We are a Christian Nation and we cannot have such rights,” he said.

Commenting on the issue of the party convention, Hon Lubinda said the party will go to the convention as soon as members are ready. He added that members need to regroup and make ensure that people are ready.

The party vice president stressed that the sooner PF goes to the convention the better.

Meanwhile, Hon Lubinda reiterated that President Hichilema is shocked that he won the August 12 general elections that is why he does not have Permanent Secretaries.

He said the Head of State would have had his team ready way before being declared President if he was ready.

Hon Lubinda urged members of the party to stop finger-pointing and ensure that there is concerted effort in rebuilding it. He is optimistic that PF will bounce back into power.

And Hon Lubinda clarified that party president Edgar Lungu can never abandon PF. He said the president wants to leave a united party.

“ECL has the interest of the party at heart. This is a party that he helped build, he can’t just abandon it like he is frustrated. He wants to ensure a smooth transitioning. He wants to ensure that he leaves a united PF. There are a few people who may be causing confusion but the majority want to see the party emerge stronger.”