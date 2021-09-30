Luapula Province Permanent Secretary, Acting Nchelenge District Commissioner Stanford Nkhoma says 16 Zambian fishermen from Nchelenge have been captured by Congolese authority.

Mr Nkhoma says the Zambian fishermen were arrested as they were fishing on the Congolese side of Lake Mweru and are currently being held at Kilwa Mulenga Island in Congo.

He revealed in an interview that the Congolese authority are demanding the payment of K 16,000 as ransom for their release.

The permanent secretary said the Congolese authorities are also demanding K 10,500 for the release of the seven boats used for fishing.

Cases of Zambians being captured for fishing in the Congolese side of Lake Mweru were rampant but have now reduced since the deployment of the 48 Marine to man the lake.