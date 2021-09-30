Finance Minister Situmbeko Musokotwane says the 2022 national budget will ensure it addresses many of the promises made to the people of Zambia during the campaigns.

Dr. Musokotwane says the UPND Administration’s budget will deal with free education and youth employment.

He says the promises made were not a political gimmick but will be actualised soon.

The Finance Minister said this in the National Assembly when he debated President Hakainde Hichilema’s address.

He said currently, the Government is using the PF Administration budget because it runs from January to December.

And Infrastructure Minister Charles Milupi raised concern at the rate at which violence was witnessed during elections and said this should be addressed so that it does not recur.

Mr. Milupi also said President Hichilema’s speech gave hope to the people of Zambia and outlined plans for the party to address national challenges.

He said among the issues is the inflated costs of projects which he says has gone with the PF as the New Dawn Administration will work at reducing the expenses.

Mr. Milupi said the Government will ensure all projects are carried out at the right price for the quality works and has since called on the parliamentarians to support President Hichilema.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Whip Princess Kasune in her debate said there is need to enhance peace and unity. Ms. Kasune also raised concern at the low number of women participation in governance.