9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, September 30, 2021
type here...
Economy
Updated:

2022 budget will addresses many of the promises made to the people of Zambia-Finance Minister

By Chief Editor
53 views
2
Economy 2022 budget will addresses many of the promises made to the...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Finance Minister Situmbeko Musokotwane says the 2022 national budget will ensure it addresses many of the promises made to the people of Zambia during the campaigns.

Dr. Musokotwane says the UPND Administration’s budget will deal with free education and youth employment.
He says the promises made were not a political gimmick but will be actualised soon.

The Finance Minister said this in the National Assembly when he debated President Hakainde Hichilema’s address.

He said currently, the Government is using the PF Administration budget because it runs from January to December.

And Infrastructure Minister Charles Milupi raised concern at the rate at which violence was witnessed during elections and said this should be addressed so that it does not recur.

Mr. Milupi also said President Hichilema’s speech gave hope to the people of Zambia and outlined plans for the party to address national challenges.

He said among the issues is the inflated costs of projects which he says has gone with the PF as the New Dawn Administration will work at reducing the expenses.

Mr. Milupi said the Government will ensure all projects are carried out at the right price for the quality works and has since called on the parliamentarians to support President Hichilema.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Whip Princess Kasune in her debate said there is need to enhance peace and unity. Ms. Kasune also raised concern at the low number of women participation in governance.

Previous articleMilingo Lungu calls money-laundering charges “baseless”
Next articleEmerge stronger, contribute to GDP- Mutati urges ZICTA

2 COMMENTS

  1. So one week now becomes December? Obviously you knew the period of the budget but you said one week which makes it a political gimmick. On the other hand you can overturn the”PF” and put into action what you promised. Or you are waiting for the IMF money?

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 2

Civil servants deserve better-Andeleki

United Party for National Development (UPND) Katombola Member of Parliament Clement Andeleki has said government is committed to improving...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Zambia Railways Limited is a strategic institution that cannot be allowed to die-Tayali

Economy Chief Editor - 15
MINISTER of Transport and Logistics Frank Tayali says Zambia Railways Limited is a strategic institution that cannot be allowed to die. The Minister said...
Read more

Re-arrange procurement process to recover effects of COVID-19

Economy Chief Editor - 2
The Zambia Institute of Purchasing and Supply has noted that Zambia can retain itself to economic recovery if the procurement process which determines the...
Read more

Kalyalya’s re-appointment to head BoZ praised

Economy Chief Editor - 6
A social economist has described the re-appointment of Denny Kalyalya as Bank of Zambia (BoZ) Governor as a key equalizer to help in stabilising...
Read more

Government will not threaten closure, take over in the running of any company managed by investors-Mweetwa

Economy Chief Editor - 12
SOUTHERN Province Minister Cornelius Mweetwa says Government will create good working and business environment to promote worker and investor friendly policies in the County. Mr.Mweetwa...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.