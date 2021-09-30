9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, September 30, 2021
General News
Emerge stronger, contribute to GDP- Mutati urges ZICTA

By Chief Editor
The government has noted that the Zambia Information Communication Technology Authority (ZICTA) working together with Mobile Service Operators can significantly contribute to the country’s Growth Domestic Product (GDP).

And Minister of Technology and Science, Felix Mutati has implored ZICTA to not only regulate the mobile service operators but ensure they increase their contribution to the GDP.

Mr. Mutati was speaking during the ZICTA Breakfast meeting held at Radisson Blu Hotel in Lusaka yesterday, where he said whatever is done in the technology sector must be driven by the principle of collectivity.

Mr. Mutati stated that there is also a need for the affordability of the services offered on both ZICTA and Mobile operator’s sides.

He said if mobile operators are to respond positively, ZICTA should be reasonable and flexible in their operations.

“Quality of service is a function of service. And therefore, how do we collectively work together to find the solution that creates a motivation for increased investment? I think it is certainly something that we need to do,” he said.

Mr. Mutati advised the private mobile operators to bring good habits of operations from other jurisdictions into Zambia because smartphone service in other countries is much higher compared to Zambia.

And Ministry of Technology and Science Permanent Secretary Kayula Siame said dialogue between ZICTA and Mobile service Operators should be encouraged as it brings understanding to both parties.

Meanwhile, ZICTA Acting Director-General, Mwenya Mutale stated that the authority will create a platform that will allow mobile service providers to share ideas as they understand the sector better than ZICTA.

The event was attended by executive members from mobile service providers, ZICTA, and the Ministry of Technology and Science.

