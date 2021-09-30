Minister of Home Affairs, Hon. Jack Mwiimbu has reiterated that the ruling UPND will form party branches in markets and bus stations.

Mr. Mwiimbu has supported the stance taken by UPND Lusaka Province Chairman, Obvious Mwaliteta.

Speaking in parliament, Mr. Mwiimbu said that Mwaliteta made it clear that the branches will not collect money and will not be unruly.

Mr Mwaliteta’s call has been supported Minister of Local Government and Rural Development Gary Nkombo who said that any grouping is allowed to establish branches in public places as long as they do not interfere in the operations of local authorities.

Mr Nkombo said that any grouping that includes political parties and churches has the fundamental rights of association.

“We had a meeting among ourselves with the provincial chairman of Lusaka, who has made an intimation that he was grossly misunderstood when he said that the party was going to introduce branches everywhere, including markets and bus stations,” he said. “We have looked at that statement very closely together and in line with the presidential directive”

Mr. Mwaliteta’s statement that the ruling party will establish branches in all public places, including markets and bus stations, has received condemnation. For most, the move may eventually take the nation back to the Patriotic Front (PF) days when cadres used to terrorise and extort cash from traders and bus operators in stations.

President Hichilema is on record to have directed the Police to arrest any party cadres interfering with the work of traders and council workers.