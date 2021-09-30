Minister of Home Affairs, Hon. Jack Mwiimbu has reiterated that the ruling UPND will form party branches in markets and bus stations.
Mr. Mwiimbu has supported the stance taken by UPND Lusaka Province Chairman, Obvious Mwaliteta.
Speaking in parliament, Mr. Mwiimbu said that Mwaliteta made it clear that the branches will not collect money and will not be unruly.
Mr Mwaliteta’s call has been supported Minister of Local Government and Rural Development Gary Nkombo who said that any grouping is allowed to establish branches in public places as long as they do not interfere in the operations of local authorities.
Mr Nkombo said that any grouping that includes political parties and churches has the fundamental rights of association.
“We had a meeting among ourselves with the provincial chairman of Lusaka, who has made an intimation that he was grossly misunderstood when he said that the party was going to introduce branches everywhere, including markets and bus stations,” he said. “We have looked at that statement very closely together and in line with the presidential directive”
Mr. Mwaliteta’s statement that the ruling party will establish branches in all public places, including markets and bus stations, has received condemnation. For most, the move may eventually take the nation back to the Patriotic Front (PF) days when cadres used to terrorise and extort cash from traders and bus operators in stations.
President Hichilema is on record to have directed the Police to arrest any party cadres interfering with the work of traders and council workers.
Very good, ……..
We need UPND party presence in all public spaces to sell the UPND manifesto and direction of the GRZ of HEHH to the public……..
Kuti waseka. No need to say anything Boma ni Boma.
This is a very Big mistake For UPND. sometimes we need to learn from the past. grave Mistake
Suppose another party also established their offices in the same places what will happen? Brotherly love?
Garbage out garbage in, life goes on. Incredible how you point a finger at someone but forget that three are pointing back at you. We will be vindicated but most didn’t expect this so soon.
The power of cadres, they make and break governments in Zambia. I really thought New Don would do different. Is this forward or reverse?
Anyone who thought you were voting for change, there you have it. Worst party ever! Before they have anything positive to show, boom, cadres back in the market and bus stops. If you thought Lungu and PF had no vision, it’s no vision x 5 for HH and UPND…Dununa reverse x 5. Absolutely no clue how to govern this country… Cry my beloved Zambia.
The road to hell is paved with good intentions. The ‘new yawn’ government is naive and politically immature. Learn from PF, the market branches did not start as extortion units but evolved into the role with time. What will be different this time? People want a break from cadres.