President Hakainde Hichilema’s Live Press Conference
https://www.facebook.com/SmartEaglesZambia/videos/903654897195062/
Milingo Lungu calls money-laundering charges “baseless”
The provisional liquidator of Konkola Copper Mines (KCM), Milingo Lungu has called the money laundering charges against him as baseless. Mr Lungu was yesterday arrested...
President Hakainde Hichilema to hold a Press Conference tomorrow
Republican President Hakainde Hichilema has announced that he will be holding a press conference tomorrow in the afternoon. This will be the first press...
Milingo Lungu nabbed for stealing K110.4 million and $250,000,00 KCM funds
The Drug Enforcement Commission has arrested the provisional liquidator for Konkola Copper Mines Milingo Lungu. DEC Spokesman Mathias Kamanga announced the arrest during a news...
Visit by Tony Blair is a mark of confidence in the new administration-Foreign Affairs Minister
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation has said that the visit to Zambia by the former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom...
