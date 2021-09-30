The Road Development Agency (RDA) has appealed to the government to quickly release funds for the completion of Kimasala-Mushitala bridge construction works which commenced in 2016.

RDA Regional Manager, Engineer Manda Ndabane explains lack of funds has been the major challenge to finish the project.

Eng. Ndabane in an interview expressed hope that once the new dawn government settles down, they can receive funding for the completion of the project.

“We haven’t moved and most of the people I think have seen that progress has been slow… and we all know that there has been change of government…we are waiting for more funding”, Eng. Ndabane said

The Eng. Ndabane said over K300,000 is needed for the completion of the project.

“In terms of completing we are looking in the range of may be K300,000 to K500,000…we should be able to finish whatever is remaining”, he said.

Eng. Ndabane said the Agency had received some funding before the August 12 elections towards the project but adjustments to the design made the project to cost more.

“We have made some tremendously on the construction of Mushitala-Kimasala bridge which people refers to as Dawson Kafwaya bridge…we changed the design because the design should have been what we call a composite bridge meaning should have been concrete mixes with steel but now we are going to have what we call a bailey bridge”, he added.

Progress work now stands at 80 percent and bailey bridge deck, finishing off the earthworks and also returning walls remains.

Meanwhile, Solwezi Mayor, Remmy Kalepa said he is impressed with the works that have been done so far adding that the bridge is very important as it will help decongest the main business district.

“In terms of importance of that bridge, it will help decongest independence avenue…you will agree with me some of our miners in Mushitala they need to drive through town then go to Kimasala, Kyawama and go as far as Kimiteto but once that bridge is done it will help our people in terms of making it easier for them”, he said.

Mr. Kalepa has assured the people in Mushitala and Kimasala that he will engage the necessary ministry so that works on the bridge get completed within the shortest period of time.

The Mayor, who conducted a spot check on the bridge, said he toured the site to see what is going on and see how best to lobby support from the central government in order for the bridge to be completed.