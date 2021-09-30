9.5 C
Sports
Shepolopolo Rout Eswatini at COSAFA Womens Cup

Shepolopolo have made a perfect start to the 2021 COSAFA Women’s Championship in Nelson Mandela Bay, South Africa.

Zambia on Thursday opened their Group C campaign with a 5-0 win over Eswatini at Nelson Mandela University Stadium.

Ochumba Oseke Lubanji grabbed a hat-trick to propel Coach Bruce Mwape’s side to victory.

Lubanji put Zambia in the driving seat after 24 minutes with defender Margaret Belemu doubling the lead in the 58th minute.

She completed her hat-trick with goals in the 75th and 77th minutes as midfielder Esther Namukwasa poked in the final goal nine minutes away from full time.

Zambia have shot to the top of Group C on three points following Namibia’s goalless draw with guests Uganda in the earlier group match on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Zambia’s next Group C match is against Namibia on October 3.

