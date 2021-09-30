President Hakainde Hichilema has refuted allegations that he held a meeting to discuss gays and lesbians during his visit to the United States of America.

Speaking during his first press conference held at State House, the President dismissed as untrue reports that he had a meeting to discuss such issues.

President Hichilema said the Zambian Constitution is clear on issues of gay and lesbian rights, hence such allegations are just meant to malign his administration and should not be entertained.

He called on the media and ordinary Zambians not to be misled by people that do not mean well for the country.

President Hichilema added that his trip to the United States of America was in the interest of the country and nothing less.

He further said soon Zambians will realize the benefits of his various high-level engagements during the UN General Assembly.

On the raging debate of cadres in the markets and bus stations, President Hichilema reaffirmed that his Government will not tolerate caderism in markets and bus stations.

President Hichilema said his administration will never backpedal on its call to remove cadres from bus stations and trading places.

He said the debate on cadres returning to markets and bus stations should come to an end as he will not allow that to happen under his administration.

The Head of State explained that under the PF Government cadres took over the running of markets and bus stations which disadvantaged councils and many innocent citizens whose trading stalls were taken away from them.

He called on the UPND party leadership to ensure that that they manage the youths and not agitate them to do wrong things, adding that his administration will create genuine opportunities for them.

President Hichilema strongly warned PF members to behave and not to provoke UPND members who suffered so much mistreatment during their rule.

President Hichilema said that PF members should not take the good will they have received from UPND members for granted.