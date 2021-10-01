Vice President Mutale Nalumango says the government remains resolute to address challenges being faced in the energy sector.

Mrs Nalumango cited the water sub-sector as among the areas that the government has placed high priority, in order to enhance the provision of quality water and sanitation services.

The Republican Vice President underscored that the erratic water supply that some parts of the country is facing will soon be a thing of the past.

Mrs. Nalumango further pointed out that the government is putting up modalities to address the intermittent supply of electricity in some parts of Lusaka.

She cited putting in place the right management teams in the utility companies as among the strategies.

“We cannot continue to have no electricity supply when we have enough water in Kariba Dam, and adequate supply of water is top of our agenda and will soon resolve this,” stressed the Vice President.

This came to light in a session in Parliament today, during the Vice President’s question time, when responding to a question from Matero Member of Parliament Miles Sampa.

Mr Sampa wanted to know why his constituency experiences erratic water and power supply.

Meanwhile, Kabushi Member of Parliament Bowman Lusambo was evicted from the house due to unruly conduct.

This followed the point of order raised by Home Affairs and Internal Security Minister Jack Mwiimbu who wanted to know whether the Kabushi lawmaker was in order to walk out on the Speaker when she passed a ruling which was not in his favour.

And in response, Speaker of the National Assembly Nelly Mutti ruled that the Kabushi lawmaker leaves the house and vent his anger from outside the house.

Parliamentary proceedings will resume on Tuesday 5th October 2021 at 14:30 hours.