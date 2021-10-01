9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, October 1, 2021
type here...
Entertainment News
Updated:

Mampi steps out of her comfort zone with visually stimulating new video ‘Paipa Panja’

By staff
53 views
0
Entertainment News Mampi steps out of her comfort zone with visually stimulating new video...
staff

Queen Diva Mampi released the video for her latest single ‘Paipa Panja’.

Previous articleMposha lauds Amatheon Agri Zambia Limited

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Entertainment Newsstaff - 0

Mampi steps out of her comfort zone with visually stimulating new video ‘Paipa Panja’

Queen Diva Mampi released the video for her latest single 'Paipa Panja'. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e1UkilPBgPs
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Esther Chungu has an amazing performance alongside Coldplay at Global Citizen Live in New York City

Entertainment News staff - 14
Esther Chungu performed her song 'Jehovah' alongside Coldplay at the Global Citizen Live event  in New York City. She was introduced onto the stage...
Read more

Jay Rox and Macky 2 unveil fiery hustlers anthem, ‘Calibre’

Entertainment News staff - 2
Jay Rox teams up with Macky 2 to deliver a hustlers anthem. This song talks about the journey of a creative that has attained...
Read more

Nez long teams up with Slap Dee , Bobby East and Y Celeb on the new Summer anthem ‘Input’

Entertainment News staff - 0
Kalandanya Music Promotion premiers Nez Long's Summer anthem entitled “Input”. The song features label mates Slap Dee, Bobby East and Nexus Music rapper Y Celeb The...
Read more

Ruff Kid collaborates with South African Hit maker Emtee

Entertainment News staff - 1
Ruff Kid released the highly anticipated video for his collaboration with South African rapper Emtee. The song is entitled 'Banja'. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wMp-qIVBEUA
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.