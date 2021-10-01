The Millers Association of Zambia has commended President, Hakainde Hichilema for expressing willingness to establish formal trade links with the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Speaking in an interview with in Kitwe today, Association President, Andrew Chintala said the millers will capitalize on the potential of the Congolese market and bring in the much needed forex into the country.

Mr. Chintala said the Congolese market has been under exploited for a long time saying much of the trade activities between Zambia and that country are illegal which does not bring revenue into the national coffers.

“We are going to position ourselves and realign ourselves so that we can increase our stocks and get ready to export to the new DRC market,” he said.

He has called on relevant authorities to actualize the pronouncement by President Hichilema of enhancing trade between Zambia and DRC.

“With the rains around the corner, farmers can prepare to plant more for them to exploit the DRC market in a formal way, we can talk of exporting but if we do not produce enough, we will not manage to export,” he said.

He further stated that the Millers will continue buying maize from farmers even beyond the earlier set deadline of October 1 so that they can position themselves for formal exports to DRC.

Yesterday during a press conference in Lusaka, President Hichilema said his administration will formalize trade activities between Zambia and DRC.