President Hakainde Hichilema has reiterated the United Party for National Development (UPND) administration’s commitment to end political party caderism in public places such as markets and bus stations.

President Hichilema said the UPND members must not discriminate against members of other political parties, including those from the former ruling party, the Patriotic Front (PF).

He said at a press conference at State House yesterday that it was not necessary for UPND members to practice the hooliganism and thuggery that was experienced in the previous regime.

He has since warned that any party member who will be found wanting will face the police.

President Hichilema said the promise to restore law and order in markets and bus stations was one of the main reasons why the UPND was voted into power by nearly three million Zambians.

The Head of State has therefore appealed to UPND members to allow the council and citizens to resolve the issues in the market without the interference of the party members.

He has further appealed to the UPND party leaders to desist from agitating party youths to take over operations of markets and bus stops.

President Hichilema also directed Lusaka Province UPND chairperson to convene a meeting with all youths at the party secretariat which he has committed to attend.

“Leaders of our party, do not agitate the youths to do wrong things at all levels because you will be in direct confrontation with your President. Your President wants law and order, cares for you and wants to make opportunities available for you,” he said

President Hakainde has further sent a warning to Patriotic Front cadres in markets and bus stations to avoid provoking the UPND which he said is managing its cadres with the aim of restoring normalcy and freedom for all citizens in public places.

“We want to bring civility to the markets so that any citizen can trade there as long as they have capital, they have acquired the stock and I am appealing to our youths in the party to not be an enemy of your own party and undermine your own party,” he said.

The President said UPND members should not be, “the new thugs in town” by perpetrating what the PF was doing

He has reiterated his call on all local authorities to take full charge of operations in markets, shops and bus stations and to do so in fair and transparent manner.