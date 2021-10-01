9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, October 1, 2021
type here...
General News
Updated:

Zambia Qualifications Authority launches National Occupational Standards

By Chief Editor
53 views
0
General News Zambia Qualifications Authority launches National Occupational Standards
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The Zambia Qualifications Authority (ZAQA) has launched National Occupational Standards (NOS) for the energy sector that will address the mismatch that exists between job performance requirements and skills development in the energy sector.

ZAQA Board Chairperson, Ann-Mary Ononuju says the six standards launched include the bio digester installer, coded welder, energy auditor, LPG Installer, Non-destructive test engineer and the solar PV Installer.

Speaking during the launch, Mrs. Ononuju said the National Occupational Standards launched are vital to the Energy Sector as they will contribute to improving the efficiency and productivity of the workforce in the sector.

She said the NOS describes good practices in all major areas of occupation and allows employees to get a good understanding of what they need to know for their job and what they need to do on their job.

She stated that the National Occupational Standards play a vital role in economic development.

Mrs. Ononuju disclosed that to date ZAQA has launched National Occupational Standards for the Agriculture/Aquaculture, Tourism, Manufacturing, Construction and Mining sectors.

She noted that the government is aware that there have been concerns from the industry with regard to the skills gap that exists in key economic sectors of the country.

Mrs. Ononuju stated that the Government is therefore ready to work in partnership with the private sectors in undertaking collaborative efforts aimed at enhancing economic sector performance to develop and improve the economy.

She urged the private sector players to continue to participate in the development and implementation of National Occupational Standards in their respective sectors.

Previous articlePresident Hichilema urges Zambians to take Covid-19 vaccine

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

Zambia Qualifications Authority launches National Occupational Standards

The Zambia Qualifications Authority (ZAQA) has launched National Occupational Standards (NOS) for the energy sector that will address the...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Three candidates file nominations for Lusangazi Council Chairperson

General News Chief Editor - 4
Three candidates have successfully filed in their nomination papers to contest the October 21st 2021 Lusangazi Council Chairperson Election. The first candidate to file in...
Read more

Minister of Home Affairs tells Parliament that indeed UPND will create branches in Markets and Bus Stations

General News Chief Editor - 54
Minister of Home Affairs, Hon. Jack Mwiimbu has reiterated that the ruling UPND will form party branches in markets and bus stations. Mr. Mwiimbu has...
Read more

Copperbelt Minister gives Zambia Police 24 hours to arrest People who gassed Students in Chingola

General News Chief Editor - 14
Days are numbered for gassers who gassed Buyantashi technical school students in Chingola as Government has given the police on the Copperbelt province...
Read more

Civil servants deserve better-Andeleki

General News Chief Editor - 4
United Party for National Development (UPND) Katombola Member of Parliament Clement Andeleki has said government is committed to improving the working condition of civil...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.