Green Economy and Environment Minister, Collins Nzovu, has reinterred government’s stance to address climate challenges by strengthening multilateral relations with the European Union (EU).

Speaking yesterday when a delegation from the EU paid a courtesy call on him, Mr Njovu noted the strong partnership that exist which can be used to address multiple climate challenges.

He said government is confident that the strong partnership with the EU will help address issues such as, environmental degradation, deforestation while pursing the green growth and creating jobs for the people.

And EU Representative Ambassador Jacek Jankowski highlighted the EU’ Multi-annual indicative programmes for 2021 to 2027.

He said the Union looks forward to cooperation on green partnership with Zambia for sustainable recovery, growth and jobs at the forth coming COP26 scheduled to be held in Glasgow Scotland monthend of October.