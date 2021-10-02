Rural Electrification Authority (REA) Board Chairperson Johnstone Chikwanda says the authority is significantly motivated to continue pursuing government’s mandate of taking electricity to the rural areas in the country.

Mr Chikwanda said the authority has a mandate to provide clean, affordable and sustainable energy access for all by 2030.

Speaking when he paid a courtesy call on Mazabuka Acting District Commissioner, Timothy Mulenga, Mr Chikwanda said inspecting and monitoring ongoing projects is part of the authority’s mandate.

He stated that the authority has been using the Electrification Master Plan document which was rolled out in 2018 and runs up-to 2030 to guide and mentor their works.

He informed the acting DC that the board team will be visiting Manyaana Grid extension project and then proceed to Pemba, Choma, Sonazongwe and Kazungula Districts.

“Places that are expensive to connect to the National Grid, we are opting to use a powered solar system which works well and still benefit the rural people. It is being piloted project in Ngabwe District,” he said.

And Acting Mazabuka District Commissioner Timothy Mulenga commended REA for their great works in trying to improve the lives of the rural people by providing energy.

Mr Mulenga said the Manyaana Extension Grid project by REA in Mazakuka has allowed nearby schools to connect to the national grid.

He highlighted that the Manyaana project has helped pupils learn computer lessons in schools.

“If we look at the Ministry of Education, they have introduced computer lessons in schools. It is cheaper for schools to conduct those lessons when using power unlike using generators which are expensive as they use fuel,” he said.

He urged REA to consider expanding their operations in other parts of Mazabuka so as to cater for the remaining 24 schools in Haanjalika Chiefdom that need to be connected to the national grid.