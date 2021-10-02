9.5 C
Stakeholders laud govt’s stance on cross border trade

By Chief Editor
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Western province Chamber of Commerce and Industry (WCCI) has called for enhancement of trade across boarders for the benefit of Zambians.

Western Chamber of Commerce and Industry Coordinator Fred Mulozi has called for traders to take advantage of the fact that cross boarder trading does not require international companies or inter-government arrangements for it to take place.

Mr. Mulozi said this in reference to President Hakainde Hichilema’s pronouncements on enhancing cross-border trade between the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Zambia during yesterday’s press conference.

Mr. Mulozi has encouraged the people of Western Province to also take advantage of the neighbouring Angola and utilize the readily available markets.

He said Angolans are buying mealie meal, cement, sugar and maheu among others from Zambia while Zambians are buying fuel, cooking oil, condensed milk and beer from Angola.

He has since appealed to government to work on the Kalabo-Sikongo road up to the Angolan border so as enhance trade between the two countries.

