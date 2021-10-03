Buildcon return to second place on the 2021/2022 FAZ Super League table while Red Arrows won their first league match of the season in Sunday’s doubleheader played at Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka.

In the lunchtime kickoff, the former 2021/2022 season early pacesetters Buildcon drew 1-1 with unbeaten Lusaka Dynamos to crawl from third to number two.

Lubinda Mundia put Buildcon ahead in the 3rd minute to score his third goal of the season.

But Collins Sikombe equalized for Dynamos in the 66th minute to ensure they stayed unbeaten this season together with leaders Green Buffaloes.

Arrows finally ended their winless start to the campaign after beating Green Eagles 1-0 thanks to a rare Crispin Sakulanda goal in the 20th minute.

Buildcon have 11 points tied with Nkwazi who have been displaced to third on head-to-head and both are five points behind Buffaloes.

Dynamos stay put at number eight on 8 points.

Arrows shift from 18th to number 15 on 4 points after the victory over 11th placed Eagles who are on 6 points after four and six games played respectively.

Last season’s runners-up Zanaco are now bottom on 2 points from four games played.