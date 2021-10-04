9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, October 4, 2021
type here...
General News
Updated:

LAZ to be given free space to operate and engage in matters of National development

By Chief Editor
53 views
0
General News LAZ to be given free space to operate and engage in matters...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Southern Province Minister Cornelius Mweetwa has assured the Law Association of Zambia LAZ that the government will give it free space to operate and engage in matters of National development.

Mr. Mweetwa says things that used to happen previously where some meetings organized by LAZ would be discontinued are now a thing of the past.

He recalls one of the meetings on Bill 10 where he and other discussants had to scamper in all directions for their lives barely a few minutes into the gathering.

Mr. Mweetwa was speaking in Livingstone at the LAZ gala dinner.

And Mr. Mweetwa has urged lawyers to help rebuild and promote tourism through engaging in local tourism.

The provincial Minister says the tourism sector in the tourist capital was hit hard by the coronavirus and has since thanked LAZ for hosting the conference in Livingstone as it is one way of promoting tourism.

And LAZ President Abyudi Shonga has called for decent and progressive engagement between the association and government on issues that border on law.

Mr. Shonga said it is healthy to disagree but that it must be done respectfully and never reach a level of throwing stones at one another

Previous articleMilupi assures the people of Lukulu district, government will upgrade the Katunda-Lukulu-Watopa Road

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

LAZ to be given free space to operate and engage in matters of National development

Southern Province Minister Cornelius Mweetwa has assured the Law Association of Zambia LAZ that the government will give it...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Government to support institutions making efforts in improving the provision of quality health care to Zambians

General News Chief Editor - 0
Southern Province Minister Cornelius Mweetwa says government will continue to support institutions that are making efforts in improving the provision of quality health...
Read more

ZAF to secure airspace in all 10 provinces

General News Chief Editor - 20
Zambia Airforce ( ZAF) Commander Lieutenant General Colin Barry says his command will continue setting up provincial air defence centres to enhance monitoring of...
Read more

EU looks forward to cooperation on green partnership with Zambia for sustainable recovery

General News Chief Editor - 4
Green Economy and Environment Minister, Collins Nzovu, has reinterred government’s stance to address climate challenges by strengthening multilateral relations with the European Union (EU). ...
Read more

HH accords Zukas an official funeral

General News Chief Editor - 1
President Hakainde Hichilema has accorded an official funeral to the late Simon Zukas who died at the age of 96 on Monday, September 27,...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.