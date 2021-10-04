Southern Province Minister Cornelius Mweetwa has assured the Law Association of Zambia LAZ that the government will give it free space to operate and engage in matters of National development.

Mr. Mweetwa says things that used to happen previously where some meetings organized by LAZ would be discontinued are now a thing of the past.

He recalls one of the meetings on Bill 10 where he and other discussants had to scamper in all directions for their lives barely a few minutes into the gathering.

Mr. Mweetwa was speaking in Livingstone at the LAZ gala dinner.

And Mr. Mweetwa has urged lawyers to help rebuild and promote tourism through engaging in local tourism.

The provincial Minister says the tourism sector in the tourist capital was hit hard by the coronavirus and has since thanked LAZ for hosting the conference in Livingstone as it is one way of promoting tourism.

And LAZ President Abyudi Shonga has called for decent and progressive engagement between the association and government on issues that border on law.

Mr. Shonga said it is healthy to disagree but that it must be done respectfully and never reach a level of throwing stones at one another