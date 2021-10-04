9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, October 4, 2021
Sports
PRO'S HIT LIST

Here is how our Chipolopolo call-ups fared in domestic action over the weekend as they head off for FIFA World Cup qualifying duty.

=TANZANIA
Midfielder Rally Bwalya came on in the 14th minute of Simba SC’s 1-0 away win over Dodoma Jiji FC on Friday when he replaced his injured teammate Ousmane Sakho.

=SOUTH AFRICA
Goalkeeper Mwenya Chibwe was not in the Baroka team for Saturdays 1-1 home draw against Stellenbosch.

=DENMARK
Midfielder Lubambo Musonda started for his second division club AC Horsens on Saturday in the third placed sides 0-0 away draw at fifth positioned Hvidovre.
Lubambo was substituted in the 87th minute.


=DR CONGO
Defender Tandi Mwape played the full 90 minutes on Sunday in TP Mazembe’s 1-0 home win over Blessings FC.

=SCOTLAND
Striker Fashion Sakala was an unused substitute in leaders and defending champions Rangers 2-1 home win over third placed Hibernian on Sunday.


=MOROCCO
Midfielder Clatous Chama played the opening 58 minutes but was not on target for RS Berkane’s first league win of the season on Sunday after five games played when they stunned 12-time champions Raja Casablanca 2-1 away.
Berkane are sixth after their big win over second placed Raja.

=RUSSIA
Striker Evans Kangwa played the opening 67 minutes of Arsenal Tula’s 0-0 home draw in their bottom three clash against last placed Khimki.

=ENGLAND
Brighton: Enock Mwepu missed Saturdays 0-0 home draw against Arsenal due to a groin injury.
Leicester City: Patson Daka was an unused substitute in Sundays 2-2 away draw at Crystal Palace.

