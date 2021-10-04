9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, October 4, 2021
type here...
General News
Updated:

We want to improve the Zambia’s electoral environment to make it transparent to all players-HH

By Chief Editor
53 views
0
General News We want to improve the Zambia’s electoral environment to make it transparent...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

President Hakainde Hichilema says his new administration wants to improve the country’s electoral environment to make it transparent to all players.

President Hichilema said the move will be coupled with ensuring respect of the rule of law and human rights.

The Head of State was speaking at State House in Lusaka today where he conferred with the European Union (EU) Delegation.

“You can trust us that, we would like to improve the electoral environment in this country so that we learn of the negatives of the past and amongst those is really the respect for the rule of law to make sure that the elections are carried out within the environment of the rule of law,” the President said.

President Hikainde Hichilema confers with Director Africa European Commision Sandra Kramer, Alessandro Mariani and other European Union Officials when they paid a courtesy call on President Hakainde Hichilema at state House.
President Hikainde Hichilema confers with Director Africa European Commision Sandra Kramer, Alessandro Mariani and other European Union Officials when they paid a courtesy call on President Hakainde Hichilema at state House.

President Hichilema stated that Zambia appreciates the EU support in promoting democracy in the country through various election observer activities during elections over the years.

“We are really delighted as a country, we appreciate the warm cordial relationship between Zambia and the EU over the years,” he said.

The Head of State further said the work of the EU mission in Zambia during the 2016 elections were of benefit to the nation and also had positive impact on the 2021 elections.

President Hichilema said he is hopeful that the visit of EU Chief Observer Maria Urqurza, in November this year will help deal with some of the issues that are still outstanding in the country’s electoral process.

European Union Head of Unit for Southern Africa, Alessandro Mariani confers with Other European Officials when they paid a courtesy call on President Hakainde Hichilema at State House.
European Union Head of Unit for Southern Africa, Alessandro Mariani confers with Other European Officials when they paid a courtesy call on President Hakainde Hichilema at State House.

And EU Delegation Leader, Rita Laranjinha noted that the democratic credentials of Zambia are an inspiration for Africa.

Ms. Laranjinha who is the Managing Director of Africa and the European External Action Service added that the EU is certain that Zambia’s success will also be the success of Africa as a continent.

“Your success, we are certain that they will be the success of Africa and because of that we wish you all the best. We want to make sure that we can build on solid grounds this new chapter of our relation. We are very much counting on the very good work that our delegation is already doing on the ground,” she said.

Ms. Laranjinha said the recent elections have opened the possibility of a new and promising chapter for EU operations and bilateral relations between the EU and Zambia.

She further congratulated the Zambian people for the peaceful general elections and transition of power.

Previous articleGovernment to re-launch Covid-19 vaccination programme

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

We want to improve the Zambia’s electoral environment to make it transparent to all players-HH

President Hakainde Hichilema says his new administration wants to improve the country’s electoral environment to make it transparent to...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

LAZ to be given free space to operate and engage in matters of National development

General News Chief Editor - 8
Southern Province Minister Cornelius Mweetwa has assured the Law Association of Zambia LAZ that the government will give it free space to operate and...
Read more

Government to support institutions making efforts in improving the provision of quality health care to Zambians

General News Chief Editor - 7
Southern Province Minister Cornelius Mweetwa says government will continue to support institutions that are making efforts in improving the provision of quality health...
Read more

ZAF to secure airspace in all 10 provinces

General News Chief Editor - 22
Zambia Airforce ( ZAF) Commander Lieutenant General Colin Barry says his command will continue setting up provincial air defence centres to enhance monitoring of...
Read more

EU looks forward to cooperation on green partnership with Zambia for sustainable recovery

General News Chief Editor - 4
Green Economy and Environment Minister, Collins Nzovu, has reinterred government’s stance to address climate challenges by strengthening multilateral relations with the European Union (EU). ...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.