President Hakainde Hichilema says his new administration wants to improve the country’s electoral environment to make it transparent to all players.

President Hichilema said the move will be coupled with ensuring respect of the rule of law and human rights.

The Head of State was speaking at State House in Lusaka today where he conferred with the European Union (EU) Delegation.

“You can trust us that, we would like to improve the electoral environment in this country so that we learn of the negatives of the past and amongst those is really the respect for the rule of law to make sure that the elections are carried out within the environment of the rule of law,” the President said.



President Hichilema stated that Zambia appreciates the EU support in promoting democracy in the country through various election observer activities during elections over the years.

“We are really delighted as a country, we appreciate the warm cordial relationship between Zambia and the EU over the years,” he said.

The Head of State further said the work of the EU mission in Zambia during the 2016 elections were of benefit to the nation and also had positive impact on the 2021 elections.

President Hichilema said he is hopeful that the visit of EU Chief Observer Maria Urqurza, in November this year will help deal with some of the issues that are still outstanding in the country’s electoral process.



And EU Delegation Leader, Rita Laranjinha noted that the democratic credentials of Zambia are an inspiration for Africa.

Ms. Laranjinha who is the Managing Director of Africa and the European External Action Service added that the EU is certain that Zambia’s success will also be the success of Africa as a continent.

“Your success, we are certain that they will be the success of Africa and because of that we wish you all the best. We want to make sure that we can build on solid grounds this new chapter of our relation. We are very much counting on the very good work that our delegation is already doing on the ground,” she said.

Ms. Laranjinha said the recent elections have opened the possibility of a new and promising chapter for EU operations and bilateral relations between the EU and Zambia.

She further congratulated the Zambian people for the peaceful general elections and transition of power.