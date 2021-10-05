9.5 C
IMF tells HH to move faster on economic reforms

The International Monetary Fund has urged President Hakainde Hichilema to urgently take steps restore economic sustainability while protecting the vulnerable and creating more inclusive growth.

Speaking at the end of the mission staff virtual visit to Zambia, team lead Allison Holland said there is an urgent need to implement economic reforms that will ensure a return to growth.

“We welcomed the opportunity to hear an update on recent fiscal and macroeconomic developments and learn about the new authorities’ reform priorities that focus on restoring macroeconomic stability, re-establishing fiscal and debt sustainability, generating growth, and improving human development,” Ms. Holland said.

“In light of the deeply challenging macro-economic environment that prevails, the new administration faces an urgent need to take steps to restore sustainability while protecting the vulnerable and creating more inclusive growth,” she said.

Ms. Holland said the discussions last week provided the IMF with a better understanding of how the authorities’ reform priorities are informing their 2022 Budget preparations.

“We look forward to discussions on a Fund-supported program in the near future.”

The IMF team met with Finance Minister Situmbeko Musokotwane, Acting Governor of the Central Bank Francis Chipimo as well as other senior government officials.

  2. The imperialists who bankrolled his party are now saying “chop chop, quick quick” to their slave hh. In other words hurry up in Messing up the lives of your people

    3

  3. “team lead Allison Holland said there is an urgent need to implement economic reforms that will ensure a return to growth.”

    The reason they’re speaking in euphemisms is because they’re crooks. They want more copper exported without the Zambian people or economy benefiting at all. That’s the ‘return to growth’ they are talking about.

    1

  4. We warned you. You can now welcome recolonization by the whlte man. When hh went to America, when asked to jump, he asked how high.

    1

  6. By the way, anyone wanting to interact with me and exchange views on politics and the happenings in our country, I will be available in kafue at chita Lodge this Saturday. All are welcome. Those wanting to cause trouble like that upnd cow who was harassing me with camera , you will get a beating of your life.

    1

  7. Bally and his cabal of UPND zealots are still playing blame games as he wantonly fires civil servants without any justifiable reason. We were expecting the Budget Speech on 30 September but nothing came, so which reforms are they talking about? Students have began to express their anger already. Apart from Jack Mwiimbu, Garry Nkombo and Mweetwa who seems not to know his as Southern province Minister, the rest are still scratching their balls without a clew. Jerabos want their dump sites as he seems not to know whether to sell the Gulf Stream or not. There’s nothing good in the bag, let’s prepare for harder time ahead. We’re in trouble, IMF doesn’t get impatient for nothing

