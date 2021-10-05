9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, October 5, 2021
Economy
Zambia concludes technical discussions with IMF

The Government last Friday concluded its consultative meetings with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) staff on economic reform priorities.

During the meetings, government set out its key policies and priorities for the 2022 National Budget and 2022-2024 Medium Term Expenditure Framework.

Speaking at the conclusion of the talks, Minister of Finance Situmbeko Musokotwane thanked the IMF team for accepting to hold the talks at short notice.

Dr. Situmbeko further appreciated the team for the valuable input into the economic policy direction of government for 2022 and the medium term.

“The talks enriched the 2022 Budget Framework as well as the 2022-2024 Medium Term Expenditure Framework. We now hope to move forward with holding programme discussions with the IMF in the coming few weeks,” he said.

