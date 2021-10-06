Kalulushi District Acting District Commissioner Zakeyo Kamanga directed all mining companies in Chambishi to immediately end the rampant casualization of labour.

Mr Kamanga says contrary to the Laws of Zambia, most of the mining companies in Kalulushi are engaging most of the companies are engaging workers on casual labour basis.

Speaking when he toured Goldtech Copper processing plant along the Sabina road Mr. Kamanga challenged the mine owners to put all workers on permanent pensionable jobs.

“Our country’s labour laws on casualization are clear, it is wrong for employees to work as casuals for a long period of time.” Said Mr Kamanga.

He observed that most of the foreign owned mining companies operating in Kalulushi do not follow labour laws.

“This is the fourth time am visiting this mine but nothing has changed, the environment is still poor while workers’ salaries are still also pathetic, ” said Mr Kamanga.

And one of the affected casual workers Benjamin Nyirongo informed the acting DC that there are currently over one hundred casual workers engaged on six months renewable contracts.

But Goldtech Copper processing plant General manager Lee Tone assured the government that they will start remitting statutory obligations to NAPSA while at least twenty more workers will be put on permanent employment.