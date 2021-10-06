President Hakainde Hichilema has bemoaned the failure to follow the procurement procedures as disclosed in the Auditor General’s report for the financial year ending 2020.

President Hichilema said it is regrettable that there was the wasteful expenditure in the country.

The President said this through his Special Assistant for Press and Public Relations Antony Bwalya during a media briefing at State House today.

Mr. Bwalya explained that the Head of State is concerned that the country is losing a lot of money in key sectors of the economy.

He has since urged procurement officers to ensure that all public procurement of goods and services meet the stipulated criteria and is in compliance with the Cabinet circular on procurement.

He said the procurement guidelines must be followed while goods must be of the right price, recommended quality, and delivery of services must be timely.

Meanwhile, Special Advisor to the President for Covid-19, Roma Chiengi said the country will tomorrow re-launch the Covid-19 vaccination exercise led by President Hakainde Hichilema.

Dr. Chiengi urged all public leaders, Members of Parliament, government officers, traditional leaders and various community stakeholders to demonstrate leadership by ensuring that the masses are informed on the benefits of taking the vaccination against Covid-19.

He said the country has not done well in the vaccination campaign hence the need to effect a new strategy that will ensure increased vaccinations countrywide.

“In order to benefit from the vaccine, there is need to vaccinate a larger population in order to curb the pandemic. Vaccination is the only hope we have in mitigating the Covid-19,” he said.

Dr. Chiengi said Zambia needs to put all measures in place to ensure the expected fourth wave does not affect the country.

And State House Special Assistant for Economics and Development Affairs, Jito Kayumba, has urged the business community not to slacken even as government has lifted the Covid-19 restrictions.

Mr. Kayumba said the private sector, especially small businesses, play a vital role in the country’s economy, hence the need to ensure strict adherence to the Covid-19 guidelines as they do their businesses.

He said government is committed to supporting and ensuring all businesses thrive by creating a conducive environment for them.

He has since challenged the business community to reposition themselves in order to contribute to the growth of the country’s economy.