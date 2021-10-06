9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, October 6, 2021
Rural News
Wife burns husband with hot water

By Chief Editor
A 36 year old man of Mushitala area in Solwezi district is nursing serious burns after his wife poured hot water on him following a marital dispute.

North-Western Province Deputy Commissioner of Police, Fred Mulenga confirmed the incident in Solwezi today and identified the victim as Lwiji Lwiji.

Dr. Mulenga said the incident which happened on September 30, 2021 left the victim with burns all over his body.

“Facts of the matter are that the couple were having misunderstandings, which was sorted out. On September 30, the wife was not feeling well so the husband suggested that she take her to the hospital but she refused, that’s how the husband went to sleep around 17:00 hours and told the wife that if she feels bad, she should wake him up,” Dr. Mulenga explained.

Dr. Mulenga further confirmed that the wife to the victim, Nevai Soko then poured hot water on her husband while he was sleeping and then ran away carrying her two children.

He said the victim was rushed to the hospital by neighbours after calling for help.

“That’s how neighbours came and rushed him to the hospital after he shouted for help,” he said.

Dr. Mulenga has since advised couples to dialogue and not resort to taking the law into their own hands.

