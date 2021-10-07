The Department of Immigration has said that it has no plans to revoke Employment Permits issued to Chinese nationals.

Reacting to social media reports that the Department intends to withdraw permits issued to Chinese nationals, Spokesperson Mr Namati Nshinka said that the Department does not have such plans and Section 34 of the Immigration and Deportation Act No. 18 of 2010 of the Laws of Zambia outlines grounds for revoking any permit and that there is, therefore, no provision under the Act for the arbitrary revocation or cancellation of any permit.

7th October, 2021

STATEMENT ON ALLEGED PLANS TO REVOKE EMPLOYMENT PERMITS ISSUED TO CHINESE NATIONALS

The Department of Immigration wishes to set the record straight on the alleged plans to revoke Employment Permits issued to Chinese nationals. Contrary to alarming reports being peddled by some people, to the effect that the Department intends to withdraw permits issued to Chinese nationals, the Department does not have such plans. We are aware that some crooks have since capitalized on these irresponsible utterances by extorting money from unsuspecting foreign nationals promising them exemption from having their permits revoked.

Section 34 of the Immigration and Deportation Act No. 18 of 2010 of the Laws of Zambia outlines grounds for revoking any permit. There is therefore no provision under the Act for the arbitrary revocation or cancellation of any permit.

We wish to reassure holders of various immigration permits that the Department has no plans to revoke any permit as long as the holders continue complying with the terms and conditions of their permits. We also wish to remind members of the public to desist from making alarming statements which are devoid of facts. Such careless statements have the potential not only to create fear and panic among foreign nationals duly granted permission to stay in the country but also to sour bilateral relations with other countries. We appeal to members of the public to report any incident of extortion to the nearest Police Station or Immigration Office.

The Department will respond to the queries for which it has been cited in the Auditor General’s Report on the alleged 17,004 permits through the stipulated procedure and will only issue a comprehensive statement after exhausting these procedures.

Namati H. Nshinka (Mr)

PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER