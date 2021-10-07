9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, October 7, 2021
type here...
General News
Updated:

SADC extends troop deployment in Mozambique to fight insurgency -communique

By Chief Editor
53 views
1
General News SADC extends troop deployment in Mozambique to fight insurgency -communique
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Southern African regional bloc SADC has agreed to extend a troop deployment in Mozambique to help the government fight an Islamic State-linked insurgency.

“Summit approved the extension of the SAMIM (SADC Mission in Mozambique) to continue with offensive operations against terrorists and violent extremists,” the bloc said in a communique after top officials met in Pretoria, South Africa.

The SADC troop deployment was initially for three months and due to end on Oct. 15.

The communique did not say how long the extension was approved for.

Southern African nations agreed in June to send troops to help Mozambique respond to the insurgency, which is concentrated in the northern province of Cabo Delgado and has claimed thousands of lives since beginning in 2017.

Rwanda, which is not a SADC member, began deploying soldiers in Mozambique a month later.

The fighting brought a $20 billion natural gas project led by French energy company TotalEnergies to a halt, after fighters attacked the town of Palma in March.

The communique on Tuesday said three soldiers on the SADC mission to Mozambique had lost their lives, from Botswana and Tanzania.

Previous articleHH warns of consequences for those disregarding procurement reforms
Next articleYouth Entrepreneurship can create jobs: Why Interventions haven’t worked; does President HH have a novel strategy?

1 COMMENT

  1. How the national army of Mozambique which has been independent more than 30 years was unable to neutralise a rag-tag band of informal sector soldiers I cannot understand. They don’t even have sophisticated weaponry from wht the Rwandese detachment has captured from them.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

ColumnsChief Editor - 0

Youth Entrepreneurship can create jobs: Why Interventions haven’t worked; does President HH have a novel strategy?

By Mwansa P. Chalwe Snr There is no government in the history of post-independence Zambia that owes so much to...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

There is need to align Parliamentary oversight in debt contraction, Civil Society Organisations

General News Chief Editor - 0
Civil Society Organisations have reiterated their recommendations to the government on debt management. Speaking at a media briefing hosted by the Consumer Unit Trust Society...
Read more

FRA urged to secure tents to protect maize already delivered at depots

General News Chief Editor - 2
Chizingizi Ward Councillor Wycliffe Phiri in Chasefu has appealed to the Food Reserve Agency (FRA) to secure tents in order to protect maize already...
Read more

Extended family important in reducing poverty – Clergy

General News Chief Editor - 3
Mkushi District Welfare Association Committee (DWAC) Chairperson, Belix Bwalya has underscored the strength of the extended family in the course of mitigating the shock...
Read more

The Government has released 2021 Constituency Development Funds to all constituencies-Garry Nkombo

General News Chief Editor - 16
Government has disbursed the Constituency Development Funds (CDF) to all the 156 constituencies in the country. Minister of Local Government and Rural Development Gary Nkombo...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.