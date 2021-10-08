Small scale Farmers in Mkushi District have saluted Government for upholding Private –Public Partnership(PPP) policy to consolidate poultry farming.

Speaking for the Farmers, Victor Mutambo of Matuku told ZANIS that farmers have appreciated the chicken empowerment program that is being implemented by Aljejo community support project.

Mr. Mutambo said that it is worth noting that this NGO (Non-Governmental Organisation) is empowering farmers with village chickens in a program that also involves facilitation from the Departments of Agriculture as well as Community Development.

He said that the impact of this program is positive as there has been a chronic shortage of village chickens in remote parts of the District over the past 3 years.

Mkushi District Senior Agriculture Officer(SAO) Patrick Mutale disclosed that his office had trained 1,555 beneficiaries for this program in chicken management.

Mr. Mutale said that the beneficiaries are drawn from all the 3 chiefdoms of this District, adding that Alejo had set a target of catering for a total of 11,600 beneficiaries over the next few Months.

In a related contribution, Community Development Officer(DCDO) Priscilla Mangowani said that her office had trained 800 beneficiaries in the techniques of making chicken feed.

Mrs. Mangowani added that other services provided included linkages to Alejo as well as conducting community sensitization.

She described this program as a poverty reduction intervention that is feasible and sustainable for small-scale farmers to manage.

She also encouraged Groups such as HIV Support Groups to take advantage of this program in the bid to seek income easily established income generation ventures.