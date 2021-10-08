Photo Gallery Updated: October 8, 2021 The Week in Pictures By Chief Editor October 8, 2021 53 views 0 Share Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Print Photo Gallery The Week in Pictures Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com Health Personnel Mutinta Habaalu giving a vaccine ejection to Health Minister Sylvia Masebo whilst President Hakainde Hichilema looks on during the relaunch of COVID-19 vaccine at OYDC Health Personnel Mutinta Habaalu giving a vaccine ejection to His Royal Highness Senior Chief Luembe whilst President Hakainde Hichilema looks on during the relaunch of COVID-19 vaccine at OYDC President Hakainde Hichilema confers with nurses when he toured the stands during the relaunch of COVID-19 vaccine at OYDC Lusaka District Public Health Specialist Dr. Gladys Muyembe explains a point to President Hakainde Hichilema flanked by Minister of Health Sylvia Masebo, Lusaka Province Minister Sheal Mulyata during the relaunch of COVID-19 vaccine at OYDC President Hakainde Hichilema with UN country coordinator Caumba Mar Gadio and Dr. Nathan Bakayta hold high the placards during the relaunch of COVID-19 vaccine at OYDC President Hakainde Hichilema confers with nurses when he toured the stands during the relaunch of COVID-19 vaccine at OYDC Permanent Secretaries following the proceeding during the relaunch of COVID-19 vaccine at OYDC President Hakainde Hichilema hold high a placard showing is vaccinated during the relaunch of COVID-19 vaccine at OYDC Diplomts accredited to Zambia following the proceeding during the relaunch of COVID-19 vaccine at OYDC Exhibiters in there stands during the relaunch of COVID-19 vaccine at OYDC Chieftiness Nkomesha Mukamombo II with Minister of Health Sylvia Masebo following the proceeding during the relaunch of COVID-19 vaccine at OYDC Exhibiters in there stands during the relaunch of COVID-19 vaccine at OYDC Special Assistant to the President for Press and Public Relations Anthony Bwalya speaking to journalists during the press briefing at State House Special Assistant to the President for Press and Public Relations Anthony Bwalya and Special Assistant to the President on COVID-19 Dr. Roma Chilengi during the press briefing at State House Special Assistant to the President for Press and Public Relations Anthony Bwalya speaking to journalists during the press briefing at State House Special Assistant to the President for Press and Public Relations Anthony Bwalya and Special Assistant to the President on COVID-19 Dr. Roma Chilengi share notes during the press briefing at State House Max Chongo Minister of Labour Brenda Tambatamba cutts a ribbon as ZCTU president Chishimba Nkole (R) during the official Launch of the World Day for Decent Work at Pamodzi Hotel in Lusaka on Wednesday, October 6,2021- Picture by THOMAS NSAMA/ ZANIS Minister of Labour Brenda Tambatamba (R) talks to FFTUZ Secretary General Victor Muyumba (L) as FFTUZ president Chingati Msiska (C) looks on during the official Launch of the World Day for Decent Work at Pamodzi Hotel in Lusaka on Wednesday, October 6,2021- Picture by THOMAS NSAMA/ ZANIS PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema is welcomed by former Vice-President President Guy Scott at the burial and Funeral Service of theLate former Cabinet Minister Hon. Simon Ber Zukas in Lusaka. THE Widow, Sara Zukas being consoles by Rabbis Silberhaft(r)and the son David Zukas(L) and Jewish members at the burial andFuneral Service of Late former Cabinet Minister Hon. Simon Ber Zukasin Lusaka. THE Army personnel carrying a casket of Late former CabinetMinister Hon. Simon Ber Zukas in Lusaka. PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema confers with a Widow, Sara Zukasafter presentation of a National flag at the burial and FuneralService of Late former Cabinet Minister Hon. Simon Ber Zukas inLusaka. PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema confers with former Vice-PresidentNevers Mumba during the burial and Funeral Service of Late formerCabinet Minister Hon. Simon Ber Zukas in Lusaka PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema at the burial of Late former CabinetMinister Hon. Simon Ber Zukas in Lusaka. President Hichilema with Former Vice President Enock Kavindele PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema at the burial of Late former CabinetMinister Hon. Simon Ber Zukas in Lusaka. Photo GalleryChief Editor - October 8, 20210The Week in Pictures Read more Feature Politics The regrouping of the PF is giving President Hichilema sleepless nights-Given Lubinda Chief Editor - October 8, 2021 Headlines Placing Investigative Wings Under office of the President does not take away the independence of their operations-Vice President Chief Editor - October 8, 2021 General News Small scale Farmers in Mkushi salutes Government on policy to consolidate poultry farming Chief Editor - October 8, 2021 Headlines President Hichilema resolved on FIC,DEC,ACC autonomy editor - October 8, 2021 More Articles In This Category Cabinet Ministers Induction in Pictures Photo Gallery Chief Editor - September 14, 2021 7 Read more Opening of Parliament in Pictures Photo Gallery editor - September 13, 2021 9 Read more Inauguration ceremony in pictures Photo Gallery editor - August 25, 2021 17 