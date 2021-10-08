9.5 C
Photo Gallery
Health Personnel Mutinta Habaalu giving a vaccine ejection to Health Minister Sylvia Masebo whilst President Hakainde Hichilema looks on during the relaunch of COVID-19 vaccine at OYDC
Health Personnel Mutinta Habaalu giving a vaccine ejection to His Royal Highness Senior Chief Luembe whilst President Hakainde Hichilema looks on during the relaunch of COVID-19 vaccine at OYDC
President Hakainde Hichilema confers with nurses when he toured the stands during the relaunch of COVID-19 vaccine at OYDC
Lusaka District Public Health Specialist Dr. Gladys Muyembe explains a point to President Hakainde Hichilema flanked by Minister of Health Sylvia Masebo, Lusaka Province Minister Sheal Mulyata during the relaunch of COVID-19 vaccine at OYDC
President Hakainde Hichilema with UN country coordinator Caumba Mar Gadio and Dr. Nathan Bakayta hold high the placards during the relaunch of COVID-19 vaccine at OYDC
President Hakainde Hichilema confers with nurses when he toured the stands during the relaunch of COVID-19 vaccine at OYDC
Permanent Secretaries following the proceeding during the relaunch of COVID-19 vaccine at OYDC
President Hakainde Hichilema hold high a placard showing is vaccinated during the relaunch of COVID-19 vaccine at OYDC
Diplomts accredited to Zambia following the proceeding during the relaunch of COVID-19 vaccine at OYDC
Exhibiters in there stands during the relaunch of COVID-19 vaccine at OYDC
Chieftiness Nkomesha Mukamombo II with Minister of Health Sylvia Masebo following the proceeding during the relaunch of COVID-19 vaccine at OYDC
Exhibiters in there stands during the relaunch of COVID-19 vaccine at OYDC
Special Assistant to the President for Press and Public Relations Anthony Bwalya speaking to journalists during the press briefing at State House
Special Assistant to the President for Press and Public Relations Anthony Bwalya and Special Assistant to the President on COVID-19 Dr. Roma Chilengi during the press briefing at State House
Special Assistant to the President for Press and Public Relations Anthony Bwalya speaking to journalists during the press briefing at State House
Special Assistant to the President for Press and Public Relations Anthony Bwalya and Special Assistant to the President on COVID-19 Dr. Roma Chilengi share notes during the press briefing at State House
Max Chongo
Minister of Labour Brenda Tambatamba cutts a ribbon as ZCTU president Chishimba Nkole (R) during the official Launch of the World Day for Decent Work at Pamodzi Hotel in Lusaka on Wednesday, October 6,2021- Picture by THOMAS NSAMA/ ZANIS
Minister of Labour Brenda Tambatamba (R) talks to FFTUZ Secretary General Victor Muyumba (L) as FFTUZ president Chingati Msiska (C) looks on during the official Launch of the World Day for Decent Work at Pamodzi Hotel in Lusaka on Wednesday, October 6,2021- Picture by THOMAS NSAMA/ ZANIS
PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema is welcomed by former Vice- President President Guy Scott at the burial and Funeral Service of the Late former Cabinet Minister Hon. Simon Ber Zukas in Lusaka.
THE Widow, Sara Zukas being consoles by Rabbis Silberhaft(r) and the son David Zukas(L) and Jewish members at the burial and Funeral Service of Late former Cabinet Minister Hon. Simon Ber Zukas in Lusaka.
THE Army personnel carrying a casket of Late former Cabinet Minister Hon. Simon Ber Zukas in Lusaka.
PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema confers with a Widow, Sara Zukas after presentation of a National flag at the burial and Funeral Service of Late former Cabinet Minister Hon. Simon Ber Zukas in Lusaka.
PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema confers with former Vice-President Nevers Mumba during the burial and Funeral Service of Late former Cabinet Minister Hon. Simon Ber Zukas in Lusaka
PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema at the burial of Late former Cabinet
President Hichilema with Former Vice President Enock Kavindele
PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema at the burial of Late former Cabinet Minister Hon. Simon Ber Zukas in Lusaka.
