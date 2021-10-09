PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema’s dismissal of Zambia Revenue Authority Commissioner General Kingsley Chanda with immediate effect and replacing him with Dingani Banda has received contamination from Green Party President Peter Sinkamba and Golden Party Zambia (GPZ) leader Jackson Silavwe.

According to a statement issued by State House chief analyst for press and public relations Cecilia Mulenga, President Hichilema was exercising his powers in accordance with Section 19(3) of the Revenue Authority Act.

Reacting to Dr Chanda’s dismissal. Mr Sinkamba said that he received with shocked the news of the firing of former ZRA Director General, stating that Dr. Chanda performed exceptionally well and that at this point when resource mobilization is imperative, it was fatal to change an exceptional performer like him.

“Much I have issues with ZRA that I am taking to court for intervention concerning the winning tax for bets, and withholding tax on rent, overall, ZRA under his leadership has been a marvel,” Mr Sinkamba said.

“I understand that his contract was renewed four months ago or so. If it is true, then the decision to fire him reminds me of issues I raised concerning the appointment of Governor at Bank of Zambia.

“If true, this decision would entail that ZRA will have a heavy burden of paying salaries and other emoluments to two DGs till 2026. Yet, only one will be actually working.

“If true, this sort of wastage of public resources in the New Dawn Government should be brought to an end, especially where the rationale is irrational,” he concluded.

And the Golden Party Zambia (GPZ) leader Jackson Silavwe said that it is an abuse of his prerogative to fire a highly performing officer and is dismayed by the firing of Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) Commissioner General Kingsley Chanda.

In a statement last evening, Mr. Silavwe said he does not support President Hichilema’s decision to terminate the employment contract for Dr. Kingsley Chanda, adding that the Head of State has just deprived himself of a brilliant mind, affirming that Dr. Chanda’s performance qualifies him to be a national asset.

The opposition leader said ZRA performed exceptionally well under Dr. Chanda leadership.

Mr. Silavwe said the moment Zambia’s politicians start recognizing local professionals, the country will see unprecedented development.