Fisheries and Livestock Minister Makoza Chikoti says the government is resolved to transform livestock farming into a viable economic sector.

Mr. Chikoti says the Ministry has set as its priority to revive strategic and sustainable livestock infrastructure that remained dormant in the recent past.

Speaking when he paid a courtesy call on Eastern Province Minister Peter Phiri, this morning, Mr. Chikoti said the fisheries and livestock has a huge potential to contribute to the economy of the country and that the government is geared to take it to its higher heights.

“The purpose of our coming is to launch sustainable livestock Infrastructure we have here and dotted elsewhere across the country so that we can actualize the Ministry’s objectives,” he said.

The Minister further said that the other objective of the Ministry is to change the mindsets of people to start taking up livestock rearing at an early age.

“We also want to change the mindset that when you are old and tired that is when you think of keeping livestock. This sector is capable of creating jobs, and a few things need to be put in place,” Mr Chikoti said.

And Eastern Province Minister Peter Phiri said the region is agriculture-based and hence empowerment under fisheries and livestock will improve the living standards of the people.

“Need these things to go to the intended people. In the past the projects were going to cadres,” he said.