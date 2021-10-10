9.5 C
Young Shepolopolo Advance to 3rd Round of 2022 FIFA U20 Womens WC Qualifiers

By sports
53 views
0
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Zambia advanced to the third round of the 2022 Costa Rica FIFA U-20 Women World Cup qualifiers after eliminating Malawi 8-1 on aggregate.

The Young Shepolopolo on Saturday beat Malawi 2-1 away at Bingu National Stadium.

This was a follow up to the 6-0 mauling of Malawi on September 24 in the first leg match played in Lusaka.

Malawi made a promising start when Rose Kabzere gave them a 3rd minute lead that was cancelled by Siomala Mapepa five minutes later.

Lungowe Namasiku scored the winner in the 38th minute.

Two more rounds are left in the qualifying campaign in which only two teams will go to Costa Rica from Africa.

