Sunday, October 10, 2021
General News
Cleric advises Zambians to work hard to succeed

By Chief Editor
A clergyman has advised Zambians to work hard saying this is the only gateway to achieving social and economic development in the country.

Pillars of Fire Prophetic Ministries Church pastor-in-charge Kelvin Chikonde observed that people should not be discouraged by beliefs that someone is holding their destiny but should instead work hard for their success.

Prophet Chikonde said God has all the powers to disengage any bondage as long as people remain loyal and focused in life.

Prophet Chikonde explained this when he launched a branch of Pillars of Fire Prophetic Ministries Church in Lusaka’s Chalala area today.

The launch of the church that is headquartered in the Copperbelt province attracted a crowd that turned up to witness the power of God through prophesy.

“Some of you have got bondages because people put an alter on your life and I urge you to be focused and work hard in life. God alone will deliver and bless you forever. What is important is you to have a strong covenant with God and all shall be well,” he stressed.

Prophet Chikonde, who based his sermon on the book of Second Kings Chapter 1 vs 11- 17, emphasised that God has the powers to halt any challenges people are facing.

The launch of the branch was characterized by praise and worship as well as live performances by Christine Malembe and her dancing queens and kings.

The launch of the Lusaka branch of the Pillars of Fire Prophetic Ministries Church comes few days before Zambia commemorates the national day of prayer, fasting and reconciliation slated for Monday 18th October 2021.

