Kasama Central Member of Parliament (MP) Sibongile Mwamba has pledged to closely work with councilors in the constituency to foster change in Kasama district.

Ms. Mwamba said in an interview that councilors are indispensable players in national governance.

She said she cannot afford to work in isolation towards delivering on her campaign promises.

“I will work closely with councilors to develop Kasama Central. Let us change the face of Kasama together,” Ms. Mwamba said.

She said she will work to the best of her abilities to provide solutions to the various challenges Kasama district is facing, adding that she will do this by embracing all stakeholders.

Ms. Mwamba has since commended the people of Kasama Central constituency for giving her the mandate to represent them in parliament.

“I am grateful to the people of Kasama for the resounding victory they gave me in the August 12 general elections. I also want to thank paramount chief Chitimukulu for his support,” Ms. Mwamba said.

Ms. Mwamba further said she will ably represent the people of Kasama in parliament.

“I will speak for the people of Kasama in parliament. We need to move forward. Let us unite in developing Kasama,” she said.

She said youth unemployment, lack of electricity in some rural parts of Kasama, poor road network, lack of all-inclusive empowerment programmes as well as high prices of fertiliser and essential goods are some of the areas that need urgent attention from the new dawn government.

“The UPND has promised free education, jobs and empowerment to our people which it should deliver so that their lives can change for the better,” she said.

Ms. Mwamba has since assured the people of Kasama of servant-centred leadership as she strives to meet their developmental aspirations.