Sunday, October 10, 2021
Rural News
UPND wants top management at Kasempa town council removed

By Chief Editor
UPND wants top management at Kasempa town council removed
The United Party for National Development (UPND) has lodged in a petition seeking the removal of top management at Kasempa town council.

Speaking during the petition, UPND Kasempa constituency youth chairperson, Elion Kashala alleged that there has been mismanagement of funds at the local authority.

Mr Kashala alleged that management has failed to account for revenue collected for hiring out machinery that was bought under the Constituency Development Fund (CDF).

In the petition, UPND wondered how the local authority has continued to record the same amount of money raised from various levies despite the district’s increase in social and economic activities.

He said for many years the council has been recording the same amount of revenue collection which has hindered the provision of services to the people.

“They have failed to declare revenue collected from hire of a frontend loader, an equipment bought under CDF, meant for the public to hire out and thus in turn use the same revenue to provide service the people of Kasempa,” Mr Kashala said.

Mr Kashala further said that the party will not hesitate to petition any civil servant who is not delivering.

Receiving the petition Kasempa Council Chairperson, Brian Kankonkanya thanked the party for following the right procedure in airing out their grievances.

“If you have got any grievances there is always a procedure and you must be aware that our President Mr Hakainde Hichilema does not want to tolerate lawlessness,” he said.

He assured the petitioners that the council was going to handle the matter accordingly without any interference.

Previous articleMaize at FRA depot go to waste

