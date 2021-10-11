Chipolopolo interim coach Beston Chambeshi is willing to keep his post despite overseeing Zambia’s elimination from the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign.

Zambia’s World Cup ended on Sunday after a frustrating 1-1 home draw against Equatorial Guinea in the fourth Group B qualifier played on Sunday at National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka.

With two matches left to play in Group B, third placed Zambia can only attain 10 points in their remaining two games while leaders Tunisia have 10 points after last night’s goalless draw in Mauritania.

During the post-match briefing, Chambeshi said he is building a team that can compete favourably in the near future.

“The boys played a good game. We started very well, especially the first half we wasted a lot of chances. I think if we had converted one or two the story would have been different,” he said.

“This is not the result we wanted. We wanted at least maximum points so that we can stay in contention for the Qatar World Cup but anyway we have seen that the team is coming up, personally I have seen the boys if I can stay with them for some time we can build a team that can been reckoned with,” Chambeshi said.

On his ending Chipolopolo probation Chambeshi said:”I am a Zambian and ready to work for mother Zambia.”

Chambeshi’s three months contract as Zambia interim coach is ending this month.