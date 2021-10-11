9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, October 11, 2021
type here...
General News
Updated:

Government committed to ensuring gender equality despite the abolition of the Ministry of Gender-Mweetwa

By Chief Editor
53 views
0
General News Government committed to ensuring gender equality despite the abolition of the...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Southern Province Minister, Cornelius Mweetwa says government is committed to ensuring gender equality and women empowerment despite the abolition of the Ministry of Gender.
Mr Mweetwa reiterated government’s commitment to the attainment of 50 percent of women in decision making positions.

The Provincial Minister was speaking when a delegation led by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Representative Lionel Laurens, called on him at Provincial administration in Choma today.

He stated that President Hakainde Hichilema has already demonstrated his commitment to supporting women as evidenced from the appointment of the first female speaker.

“We would like to reiterate government’s commitment to gender equality and women empowerment beyond the structural existence of a ministry,” he said.

Mr Laurens said UNDP plans to support various parliamentary committees and Women’s caucus in promoting the implementation of legislation that protects women from all forms of Gender Based Violence (GBV).

And Gender Division Assistant Director for Gender Rights and Protection, Nchimunya Nkombo said the collaboration between UNDP and government wings will ensure sustainability of projects in the fight against GBV.

Meanwhile, Mr Mweetwa says government is determined to rehabilitate economic feeder roads in an effort to provide the much needed social and economic services to the rural communities.

Speaking when he graced at a combined UPND victory celebration and chief Chikanta’s Lwiindi traditional ceremony at Chungu palace in Kalomo yesterday, Mr Mweetwa observed that good road infrastructure is cardinal for social economic development.

Mr Mweetwa was responding to both chief Chikanta and Dundumwezi parliamentarian, Edgar Sing’ombe who appealed to government for the rehabilitation of the deplorable Kalomo- Chikanta road.

And Mr Mweetwa said the new dawn government is geared to revamp agriculture and livestock services in an effort to foster agriculture production.

He has since urged all district agriculture coordinators to ensure all who registered under the Farmer Input Support Programme (FISP) get equal numbers of bags of fertilizer.

Meanwhile, the Minister promised to work with traditional leaders to so as to foster rural development.

“We will work hand in hand with traditional leaders; they are vision carriers of development in their respective chiefdoms. That is the more reason why we want to increase the constituency development fund (CDF from the previous K1.6 million to 10.6 million by next year,” Mweetwa observed.

He called on CDF committees to consider doing bigger capital projects as opposed to sharing the CDF to each ward.

Chief Chikanta’s Lwiindi ceremony was attended by seven other chiefs and was celebrated under the theme ‘agric crops diversification and water harvesting is the way forward’

Previous articleGovernment working on a domestic strategy to ensure that Zambians enjoy the domestic tourism products

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

Government committed to ensuring gender equality despite the abolition of the Ministry of Gender-Mweetwa

Southern Province Minister, Cornelius Mweetwa says government is committed to ensuring gender equality and women empowerment despite the abolition...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

The Chingwere turn-off Road Accident that claimed 9 lives was caused by driver negligence and excessive speed-RTSA

General News Chief Editor - 4
The road traffic accident investigations conducted by the Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA), to establish the cause of the Chingwere turn-off road traffic...
Read more

Cleric advises Zambians to work hard to succeed

General News Chief Editor - 1
A clergyman has advised Zambians to work hard saying this is the only gateway to achieving social and economic development in the country. Pillars of...
Read more

UK Government gives Zambia education fund to build and expand schools across the country

General News Chief Editor - 18
British High Commissioner to Zambia Nicholas Woolley says the United Kingdom government is committed to supporting the education sector in Zambia. Mr. Woolley disclosed a...
Read more

Small scale Farmers in Mkushi salutes Government on policy to consolidate poultry farming

General News Chief Editor - 0
Small scale Farmers in Mkushi District have saluted Government for upholding Private –Public Partnership(PPP) policy to consolidate poultry farming. Speaking for the Farmers, Victor...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.