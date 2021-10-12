9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, October 12, 2021
type here...
Headlines
Updated:

UPND is punishing innocent farmers by failing to provide Food Reserve Agency bags-Nakachinda

By Chief Editor
53 views
0
Headlines UPND is punishing innocent farmers by failing to provide Food Reserve Agency...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The Patriotic Front (PF) leadership has said that said The United Party for National Development (UPND) government is punishing innocent farmers by failing to provide Food Reserve Agency sacks.

PF Member of the Central Committee in charge of Information and Publicity Rapheal Nakachinda said it is unfortunate that farmers have stayed for two months in depots without being given sacks.

He said the UPND promised to be there for the people but the current situation is unacceptable.

He appealed to President Hakainde Hichilema and Minister of Agriculture to ensure that the situation is resolved.

Meanwhile Mr Nakachinda has given the new dawn government 48 hours ultimatum to start giving out farming inputs to farmers.

“By now farmers should have farming inputs in their homes but what is being said is that they are auditing FISP,” he said.

And Shiwang’andu Member of Parliament Stephen Kampyongo said it is saddening that farmers can be subjected to such suffering.

Mr Kampyongo said farmers will lose out if the situation is not resolved.

He said farming season is around the corner but farmers are languishing at depots.

Previous articleShould chiefs be engaging in politics?

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

HeadlinesChief Editor - 0

UPND is punishing innocent farmers by failing to provide Food Reserve Agency bags-Nakachinda

The Patriotic Front (PF) leadership has said that said The United Party for National Development (UPND) government is...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Government is disappointed with misconduct in mining value chain

Headlines Chief Editor - 12
Minister of Mines, Paul Kabuswe is disappointed with the alarming level of misconduct among stakeholders in the mining value chain. Mr. Kabuswe said there is...
Read more

Rejected Takeoff: Inside the Zambia Airways Scandal

Headlines Chief Editor - 29
Allegations of gross abuse of worker’s rights by Zambia Airways Chief Executive Officer Bruk Edeshaw and rampant commercial and financial irregularities at the yet...
Read more

Home Affairs Minister Jack Mwiimbu warns Police Officers still mounting road blocks

Headlines Chief Editor - 26
Home Affairs Minister Jack Mwiimbu has warned that his ministry will not tolerate any traffic police officers defying instructions not to mount roadblocks. Mr. Mwiimbu...
Read more

Unemployment and Poverty levels skyrocketed under PF and repeated calls by unions to reverse the situation fell on deaf ears-ZCTU

Headlines Chief Editor - 22
Zambia Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU) Secretary-General, Cosmas Mukuka, says the change of government has brought renewed hope among workers and their families. Speaking...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.