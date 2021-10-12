9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, October 12, 2021
Sports
Updated:

WEEKEND SCORECARD: Veteran Ex-Ndola United Defender Moses Kabaila Snr Dies

Ex-Ndola United legend and FAZ Life Member Moses Kabaila Senior has passed away.

Kabaila,77 died on Monday at Ndola Teaching Hospital after a short illness.

“We are saddened at the loss of a great football mind who served the game honourably. Being a life member, we drew on some of his experiences in the game,” FAZ President Andrew Kamanga said in a statement.

“We pray that the Lord sees through the family in this difficult period.”

The former defender played for the Zambia national team between 1967 and 1968.

Kabaila began his career at Kitwe United in 1964 where he won the 1969 Castle Cup (Mosi Cup), the 1970 Chibuku Cup and 1971 BP Cup in what would be his last silverware before moving to Ndola United where he played until 1976.

He later joined Vitaform United whom he later coached and oversaw the development of the likes of Fighton Simukonda, Boniface Chanda, Richard Mwanza, Webby Chikabala, Albert Bwalya and Michael Chabala.

Kabaila was also a founding member of the Zambia Football Coaches Association.

=FIFA WORLD CUP QUALIFIERS
GROUP B

10/10/2021
Lusaka
National Heroes Stadium
Zambia 1(Fashion Sakala 65′)-Equatorial Guinea 1(Federico Bikoro 82′)

07/10/2021
Malabo
Equatorial Guinea 2(Saul Coco 35′, Emilio Nsue 87′)-Zambia 0

=2021 COSAFA WOMENS CUP
GROUP C
05/10/2021
Zambia 1(Grace Chanda 37′)-Uganda 0

Namibia 1 (Lovisa Mulunga 34”) Eswatini 0

SEMIFINAL
07/10/2021
Zambia 1(Grace Chanda 69′)-Tanzania 1(Lushomo Mweemba 17’og)*
*Tanzania win 3-2 on pp
South Africa 2(Sibulele Holweni 45′ 81′ pen)-Malawi 3(Fazila Chembekezo 38’, Sabinah Thom 74’, 86’)

3RD & 4TH
*Zambia 1 (Ochumba Lubandji 20′) South Africa 1 (Sibulele Holweni 76’)
*Zambia won 4-3 on pp

FINAL
Tanzania 1 (Enekia Lunyamila 64’) Malawi 0

=2022 COSTA RICA FIFA U20 WOMENS WORLD CUP QUALIFIERS
2nd ROUND , FINAL LEG

Lilongwe, Malawi

Malawi 1(Rose Kabzere 3′)-Zambia 2(Xiomala Mapepa 8′, Lungowe Namasiku 38′)*
*Zambia advance 8-1 on agg

=2021/2022 FAZ SUPER LEAGUE
09/10/2021
WEEK 1
Indeni 0-Kabwe Warriors 0
WEEK 2
Red Arrows 0-Kansanshi Dynamos 3(Matthew Maleka 27′ 31′, Victor Mubanga 49′)

Zanaco 1(Ackim Mumba 75′)-Nkana 0
13/10/2021
Kabwe Warriors-Zesco United


=FAZ NATIONAL DIVISION 1
06/10/2021
WEEK 5
Trident 3-2 Kitwe United
(Pedro Miguel 35′ 90’pen, Dominic Musonda 86’/Clive Biyeta 30′, Charles Katongo 47′)

TOP SCORERS
=LEAGUE
09/10/2021
Alex Ngonga (Nkana):4
Lubinda Mundia(Buildcon):3
Quadri Kola(Forest Rangers):3
Albert Kangwanda(Kafue Celtic):3
Friday Samu (Green Buffaloes):3
Matthews Maleka (Kansanshi Dynamos):2
Jonathan Munalula(Forest Rangers):2
Twiza Chaibela(Kabwe Warriors):2
John Chingandu (Zesco):2
Godfrey Ngwenya (Power Dynamos):2
Stephen Mutama (Nkwazi):2
Eric Chomba (Forest Rangers):2
Chrispin Sakulanda (Red Arrows):1
Victor Mubanga(Kansanshi):1
Ackim Mumba(Zanaco):1
Collins Sikombe (Lusaka Dynamos):1
James Chamanga(Red Arrows):1
Langson Mbewe (Nkwazi):1
Chabala Kasanda(Indeni):1
Christopher Bwalya (Kafue Celtic):1
Richard Daka (Kafue Celtic):1
Cephas Handavu(Indeni):1
Martin Phiri (Indeni):1
Paul Simpemba(Green Buffaloes):1
Nelson Maziwisa(Konkola Blades):1
James Chamanga(Red Arrows):1
Regan Mtonga (Power Dynamos):1
Nicholas Mulilo (Green Buffaloes):1
Webster Muzaza (Forest Rangers):1
Clifford Mulenga (Forest Rangers):1
Marvin Jere (Lusaka Dynamos):1
Owen Tembo (Konkola Blades:1
Christian Mpoyi(KOnkola Blades):1
Felix Bulaya (Red Arrows):1
Clement Mulenga(Indeni):1
David Sakala (Indeni):1
Zachariah Chilongishi (Prison Leopards):1
Conlyde Luchanga (Prison Leopards):1
Daniel Chama (Kansanshi Dynamos):2
Jack Chirwa (Green Buffaloes):1
Robin Siame(Green Buffaloes):1
George Ngoma (Green Buffaloes):1
Monday Bwalya (Buildcon):1
Patrick Ngoma(Buildcon):1
Brian Mwila(Buildcon):1
Liniker Mwiikisa(Green Eagles):1
Joseph Kanema(Green Eagles):1
Kelvin Chomba(Chambishi):1
Mathews Tolopa (Indeni):1
Ronald Chibwe (Konkola Blades):1
Nelson Mwila (Nkwazi):1
Christopher Zulu(Nkwazi):1
Damiano Kola (Prison Leopards):1
Warren Kunda(Green Eagles):1
Mweene Mumbi (Green Buffaloes):1
Emmanuel Chabula (Lusaka Dynamos):1
Gilroy Chimwemwe (NKana):1
Tafadzwa Rusike(Zesco):1
Edward Lungu(Zesco):1
Jimmy Ndhlovu (Kabwe Warriors):1
Pride Mwansa (Nkwazi):1
Saviour Konkola (Lusaka Dynamos):1
Lwarence Mwenga(Indeni):1
Patrick Mambwe(Chambishi):1*
*Denotes Own-Goal


=INTERNATIONALS
10/10/2021
MENS
Fashion Sakala (Glasgow Rangers, Scotland):1
Enock Mwepu (Brighton, England):1
Prince Mumba (Kabwe Warriors):1

WOMENS
Ochumba Lubanji:4
Grace Chanda:3
Barbara Banda: 3
Margaret Belemu:2
Mary Wilombe:1
Esther Mukwasa:1
Lushomo Mweemba :1*
Denotes own goal

UNDER-20
Eniless Phiri:4
Xiomara Mapepa:2
Lungowe Namasiku:2
Everine Katongo:1

