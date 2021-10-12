Ex-Ndola United legend and FAZ Life Member Moses Kabaila Senior has passed away.

Kabaila,77 died on Monday at Ndola Teaching Hospital after a short illness.

“We are saddened at the loss of a great football mind who served the game honourably. Being a life member, we drew on some of his experiences in the game,” FAZ President Andrew Kamanga said in a statement.

“We pray that the Lord sees through the family in this difficult period.”

The former defender played for the Zambia national team between 1967 and 1968.

Kabaila began his career at Kitwe United in 1964 where he won the 1969 Castle Cup (Mosi Cup), the 1970 Chibuku Cup and 1971 BP Cup in what would be his last silverware before moving to Ndola United where he played until 1976.

He later joined Vitaform United whom he later coached and oversaw the development of the likes of Fighton Simukonda, Boniface Chanda, Richard Mwanza, Webby Chikabala, Albert Bwalya and Michael Chabala.

Kabaila was also a founding member of the Zambia Football Coaches Association.

=FIFA WORLD CUP QUALIFIERS

GROUP B

10/10/2021

Lusaka

National Heroes Stadium

Zambia 1(Fashion Sakala 65′)-Equatorial Guinea 1(Federico Bikoro 82′)

07/10/2021

Malabo

Equatorial Guinea 2(Saul Coco 35′, Emilio Nsue 87′)-Zambia 0

=2021 COSAFA WOMENS CUP

GROUP C

05/10/2021

Zambia 1(Grace Chanda 37′)-Uganda 0

Namibia 1 (Lovisa Mulunga 34”) Eswatini 0

SEMIFINAL

07/10/2021

Zambia 1(Grace Chanda 69′)-Tanzania 1(Lushomo Mweemba 17’og)*

*Tanzania win 3-2 on pp

South Africa 2(Sibulele Holweni 45′ 81′ pen)-Malawi 3(Fazila Chembekezo 38’, Sabinah Thom 74’, 86’)

3RD & 4TH

*Zambia 1 (Ochumba Lubandji 20′) South Africa 1 (Sibulele Holweni 76’)

*Zambia won 4-3 on pp

FINAL

Tanzania 1 (Enekia Lunyamila 64’) Malawi 0

=2022 COSTA RICA FIFA U20 WOMENS WORLD CUP QUALIFIERS

2nd ROUND , FINAL LEG

Lilongwe, Malawi

Malawi 1(Rose Kabzere 3′)-Zambia 2(Xiomala Mapepa 8′, Lungowe Namasiku 38′)*

*Zambia advance 8-1 on agg

=2021/2022 FAZ SUPER LEAGUE

09/10/2021

WEEK 1

Indeni 0-Kabwe Warriors 0

WEEK 2

Red Arrows 0-Kansanshi Dynamos 3(Matthew Maleka 27′ 31′, Victor Mubanga 49′)

Zanaco 1(Ackim Mumba 75′)-Nkana 0

13/10/2021

Kabwe Warriors-Zesco United



=FAZ NATIONAL DIVISION 1

06/10/2021

WEEK 5

Trident 3-2 Kitwe United

(Pedro Miguel 35′ 90’pen, Dominic Musonda 86’/Clive Biyeta 30′, Charles Katongo 47′)

