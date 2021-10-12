President Hakainde Hichilema is being urged to immediately assemble a team of experts to help him achieve his vision of governing the country.

Governance Activist Sam Zulu says a team of experts should be set up to help President Hichilema appoint credible and capable people to various positions key in governance.

Mr. Zulu says doing so will help the seemingly vacuum created by the lack of officers in certain positions such as Permanent Secretaries and Diplomats that were relieved of their duties after his ascendancy to Presidency.

He says the President should see this as a critical matter of urgency.

“While President Hakainde Hichilema means well in most of his policy pronouncements, he needs to assemble a team of experts, and this he must do and treat as a matter of urgency,” he notes.

Mr. Zulu says as a result of not appointing key authorities in public offices, some workers especially those in the civil service are being demotivated.

He says people voted for change to have opportunities for jobs and businesses from the United Party for National Development administration and keeping some of the loyal PF functionaries in the New Dawn government is unfair.

He notes that people lost trust in the then governing party Patriotic Front and hence the need to have fresh and new individuals take up from those that are known PF functionaries.

He has since advised President Hichilema to root out all bad elements in the civil service that are still aligned to the former governing party and would in turn make the President’s efforts to govern difficult.

He says the President should act immediately for the country to get on a smooth road to development without impediments.