Tuesday, October 12, 2021
President HIchilema Fires Dr Simon Miti and Dissolves boards of ZESCO, ZR, INDENI and ZAMTEL

President Hakainde Hichilema has, with immediate effect, dismissed the secretary to the cabinet Dr. Simon Miti and dissolved boards of ZESCO Limited, Zambia Railways, Indeni Petroleum Refinery Company, and ZAMTEL.

According to the press statement issued to the media this evening by statehouse, the President has since appointed the Deputy Secretary to the Cabinet for Administration Mr. Patrick Kangwa to act as secretary to the Cabinet for administrative convenience.

The statement further said that Dr. Oliver Kalabo, who is currently the Permanent Secretary at State House will act as the Deputy Secretary to the Cabinet for Administration.

The president further thanked Dr. Simon Miti for his services to the country and wished him well for the future.

Apart from dissolving the boards of ZESCO Limited, Zambia Railways, Indeni Petroleum Refinery Company, and tZAMTEL, the companies under the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC), the president has terminated the tenure of the Board Chairman of the Zambia Consolidated Copper Mines Investment Holdings PLC (ZCCM-IH)

