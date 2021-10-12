9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, October 12, 2021
Some civil servants had their names illegally included in the Farmer Input Support Programme

Some civil servants in Mufulira district allegedly had their names illegally included in the Farmer Input Support Programme (FISP) register for the 2021/2022 farming season.

Mufulira District Agricultural Coordinator (DACO), Thomas Mukubwe disclosed that some civil servants had their names included in this year’s FISP register in an attempt to receive farming inputs once distribution commences.

Mr. Mukubwe disclosed this when Mufulira Central Member of Parliament, Golden Mwila met heads of government departments for a familiarisation meeting in Mufulira.

He said the known civil servants’ names have since been removed from the register hence they will not receive farming inputs.

He said only rightful beneficiaries will benefit from the FISP programme for the 2021/2022 farming season.

Mr. Mukubwe said civil servants do not qualify to receive inputs through FISP, which is aimed at uplifting the livelihood of vulnerable but viable farmers by providing them with subsidised inputs.

He said the delivery of farming inputs to Mufulira has been completed, adding that the district is ready to commence distribution once government flags off the exercise.

Meanwhile, Mufulira Central Member of Parliament (MP), Golden Mwila said it was unfortunate that civil servants were engaging in such acts.

Mr. Mwila said it was wrong for civil servants to unscrupulously place their names on lists of beneficiaries of government programmes that are supposed to benefit the vulnerable people.

He said there is need to ensure that appropriate disciplinary action is taken against erring officers in order to deter would be offenders.

And Mr. Mwila said he will work with all stakeholders in Mufulira regardless of their political orientation in order to bring about development in Mufulira central.

The Patriotic Front MP said time for politics is over, adding that there is need for all stakeholders to work together for the development of Zambia.

He has since called on heads of government departments to study the United Party for National Development (UPND) manifesto in order to help government fulfil its promises to the Zambian people.

“The UPND government’s promises can only be fulfilled with your full participation and that is why you need to study their manifesto and align your work towards fulfilling that,” he said.

