Patriotic Front party vice president Hon. Given Lubinda has said that Republican President Hakainde Hichilema has failed to fix things in the country and has resorted to fixing people.

Speaking in the Zimba district, when he drummed up support for Mulafu ward PF candidate Xray Siaswika, Hon. Lubinda said when in opposition, President Hichilema thought running a country was an easy task.

Hon. Lubinda said President Hichilema has proved that he is blank about running the affairs of the country.

He said the Head of State despite firing some permanent secretaries he has failed to replace them, a sign that he doesn’t know what he is doing.

Hon. Lubinda has since called on the people of Mulafu ward to shame the UPND by not voting for their councilor in the by-election slated for October 21.

And Hon. Lubinda disclosed that some members of the Patriotic Front are still in hiding for fear of being attacked by the UPND cadres.

He said that it is unfortunate that despite a peaceful transition of power, the UPND has continued attacking PF members in most parts of the country.