9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, October 13, 2021
type here...
Feature Politics
Updated:

HH has failed to fix things in the country and has resorted to fixing people-Lubinda

By Chief Editor
53 views
3
Feature Politics HH has failed to fix things in the country and has...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Patriotic Front party vice president Hon. Given Lubinda has said that Republican President Hakainde Hichilema has failed to fix things in the country and has resorted to fixing people.

Speaking in the Zimba district, when he drummed up support for Mulafu ward PF candidate Xray Siaswika, Hon. Lubinda said when in opposition, President Hichilema thought running a country was an easy task.

Hon. Lubinda said President Hichilema has proved that he is blank about running the affairs of the country.

He said the Head of State despite firing some permanent secretaries he has failed to replace them, a sign that he doesn’t know what he is doing.

Hon. Lubinda has since called on the people of Mulafu ward to shame the UPND by not voting for their councilor in the by-election slated for October 21.

And Hon. Lubinda disclosed that some members of the Patriotic Front are still in hiding for fear of being attacked by the UPND cadres.

He said that it is unfortunate that despite a peaceful transition of power, the UPND has continued attacking PF members in most parts of the country.

Previous articleSimon Bwalya Hopes To Inspire Kitwe United To Promotion
Next articleZCID urges political parties to comprehend policy making processes

3 COMMENTS

  1. HH is methodical, your Simon Miti is gone and soon your incompetent boards are following suit. Mr. Lubinda spend that money wisely as it’s source will soon be dry. We know you have hidden millions in your concubines homes but all that is going back to the people of zambia.

  2. Shut it lubinda. You failed. Let hh rule in peace.

    For me I am just waiting for equal rights for homosexuals. We have a progressive government and need to move with the times

  3. This ***** does not understand that HH is assembling a team to work.
    Fixing this and his moron will take time. Empty tins makes a lot of noise.

    1

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Videos and AudiosChief Editor - 3

President Hakainde Hichilema’s full live Radio Appearance

https://www.facebook.com/hakainde.hichilema/videos/391749609342920/  
Read more

More Articles In This Category

UPND deputy S.G calls more women in leadership positions

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 6
United Party for National Development (UPND) Deputy Secretary General Getrude Imenda has advised party structures across the country to encourage more women participation in...
Read more

Kawana Applauds Diaspora Contribution To Zambia’s Development

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 11
By By Izai-Zai Ernest Yikona, Lähiradio, Helsinki. UPND Alliance Media Director Mr Thabo Kawana has affirmed the New Dawn government's commitment to cooperating with individuals...
Read more

Is placing investigation wings under OP meant to protect president Hakainde Hichilema?

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 19
By Venus N Msyani Lately President Hakainde Hichilema approach to corruption has become confusing. It is becoming clear that his administration is ready...
Read more

Every Zambian agree that properties were stolen during the 1990s privatization process

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 19
By Venus N Msyani It is a provoking and hurting conversation but worth repeating. People who condemn involving president Hakainde Hichilema name in past...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.