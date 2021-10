Shepolopolo coach Bruce Mwape has named five foreign based stars in his 29-member provisional squad for this month’s 2022 Africa Women Cup of Nations (AWCON) qualifier against Malawi.

Zambia will battle Malawi on October 20 away at the Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe before hosting the neigbours six days later at Lusaka’s Nkoloma Stadium.

China-based striker and skipper Barbara Banda is leading the squad alongside Spain-based duo of Rachael Nachula and Rachael Kundananji.

Missing in the squad is injured Green Buffaloes playmaker Ireen Lungu.

Meanwhile, the squad has not broken camp after returning from the COSAFA Cup in South Africa where the team won bronze.

FULL SQUAD:

GOALKEEPERS:Hazel Nali (Hapoel Be’er Sheva-Israel), Ng’ambo Musole (Zesco Ndola Girls), Catherine Musonda (Indeni Roses), Eunice Sakala (Nkwazi Queens)

DEFENDERS:Patricia Lampi (Green Buffaloes), Margaret Belemu, Mary Mulenga (both Red Arrows), Vast Phiri (Zesco Ndola Girls), Martha Tembo, Agness Musesa, Lushomo Mweemba (all Green Buffaloes), Rhodah Nakanyika (YASA Girls), Margaret Mulenga (Lusaka Dynamos)

MIDFIELDERS:Rachael Kundananji (SD Eibar-Spain), Avell Chitundu (Zesco Ndola Girls), Rachael Nachula (Zaragoza CFF-Spain), Esther Namukwasa (Indeni Roses), Evarine Susan Katongo (Luyando Girls Foundation), Prisca Chilufya (BIIK Kazygurt-Kazakhstan), Pumulo Lubasi (Green Buffaloes), Mary Wilombe, Milika Limwanya (both Red Arrows), Elizabeth Mupeso (Lusaka Dynamos)

STRIKERS: Barbara Banda (Shanghai Shengli -China), Lungowe Namasiku (ZISD), Grace Chanda, Ochumba Oseke Lubanji (both Red Arrows), Maylan Mulenga (Green Buffaloes), Xiomala Mapepa (Lusaka Dynamos)