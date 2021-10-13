Acting Kasempa District Commissioner, Nebooth Lubelenga said the fight against corruption should be taken serious by everyone if the country is to combat the vice.
And Mr Lubelenge has implored accountants in the district to act in public interest so that they can combat corruption.
Speaking during the official opening of the corruption sensitization meeting, Mr Lubelenge said transparency and trust starts with accountants.
“Our offices especially accounts and procurement that is where we deal with a lot of money, this might lead some people to act in personal interest,” Mr Lubelenga said.
Mr Lubelenga reminded the accountants of the fight against corruption that President Hakainde Hichilema has embarked on.
“The President is emphasizing on this, he does not want corruption of any form in the new dawn government,” he said.
And Anti-corruption Commission (ACC) Community Education Officer, Jackson Mweemba called for a multi-sectorial approach in fighting corruption.
“We should be colleagues and we should help each other in the fight against corruption,” Mr Mweemba said.
Mr Mweemba further assured the whistle blowers that they are protected by the constitution hence they should not be scared of reporting corruption cases.
It’s just disappointing that ZICA has failed to effectively make use of a very important Accountant act which requires every Accountant to register with them in order to work as Accountant. Because of this alot of Registered Accountants can’t even find jobs coz the market is flooded with unregistered Accountants. ZICA seem to have worsened the situation by compromising and urging ilegal Accounting staff in companies to register as ZICA students and continue practicing under the pretex that they will be monitoring their progress with their studies, what kind of law works like that? This is making young qualified pipo to loose confidence in some of these institutions. Govt has given you a Law as a source of your revenue & yet you can’t even charge anyone. ZICA shud have been one of the…
continued….ZICA shud have been one of the richest institutions.
