Wednesday, October 13, 2021
General News
Foreign Affairs Minister reaffirmed the Government's commitment to further strengthening bilateral ties with China

By Chief Editor
Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Hon. Stanley Kakubo of the Republic of Zambia held a meeting with the Chinese Ambassador to Zambia Mr Li Jie, at Charter House in Lusaka.

The meeting held on Monday centered on key issues of mutual interest between the Republic of Zambia and the People’s Republic of China.

The Chinese Ambassador informed the Minister that the People’s Republic of China donated 3,000 metric tonnes of Maize to the Republic of Zambia aimed at assisting the vulnerable communities affected by climate change through floods and drought, stating that the donated food was already in Zambia and would be officially handed over to the Government.

The Ambassador further noted the need for Zambia to increase its exports of products such as honey, strawberries and copper, which have a ready market in China., stating that he would continue to engage the Government of the Republic of Zambia to explore further areas of cooperation.

In response, the Minister thanked the People’s Republic of China for the donation of food aimed at helping vulnerable people, noting that the strong relations that exist between Zambia and China.

The Minister emphasized the importance of enhancing trade through diversification and value addition to local products meant for export to China and thanked the People’s Republic of China for the assistance in the construction of the International conference centre in Lusaka, which is expected to be ready by the first quarter of 2022.

The Minister reaffirmed the Government’s commitment to further strengthening bilateral ties with the People’s Republic of China and that the Republic of Zambia and the People’s Republic of China continue to share excellent bilateral relations.

